KINGFISHR Announce Second Album WEIGHT OF THE FEATHER Due April

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Irish trio Kingfishr have shared details of their second album, Weight of the Feather.

Weight of the Feather is set to arrive everywhere on April 9, 2027 via B-Unique/Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order now. The album was recorded at Angelic Studios in Oxfordshire and Snap Studios in London, and produced alongside James Flannigan (Weezer, Marina). It follows the band's 2025 debut LP, Halcyon, that set Kingfishr on a journey that put them in front of millions of fans the world over. It's a story of triumph against all odds, and yet it's a journey, and story, that's only just getting started.

The album's title track, 'Weight of the Feather,' is set for release next Friday, November 13.

Weight of the Feather is written from the eye of a storm. As Kingfishr - a project which started as a laugh between friends - has evolved into a cultural behemoth, those at the centre of the band have seen the ground swell beneath their feet and the world around them change at breakneck speed.

It's an album about the weight of what the project has become, captured during a seismic period of transition for the trio amid the hiatus of bandmate and friend Eoin 'Fitz' Fitzgibbon, the life altering demise of a romantic relationship for frontman Eddie Keogh, and the professional necessity to process both adjustments in front of arena-sized crowds as the band goes from strength to strength. Weight of the Feather sees Kingfishr taking stock of the immeasurable gratitude that they have for the group's success against the things that they've lost along the way.

Kingfishr frontman Eddie Keogh shares: 'Weight of the Feather is about dealing with the success of Kingfishr so far. The band was a bit of a spoof, and we were fairly sure that the whole thing would collapse six months after we started. That never happened, it just kept going. It's incredible and we wouldn't change any of it, but our lives have changed considerably in ways that we never imagined. The pressure is intense, we have something to lose now. The further we go, the further it feels like we have to go, and there's no easy way to deal with that.'

'The album is about losing our heads a little bit, and almost losing a band member. It's about a breakup. It's about trying to figure out what we want out of this thing and trying to do right by all of the people who have gotten us this far. This whole journey has been so much craic, I can't even describe it, but beneath that is the weight of it all. In the end, we're really proud of the album we've made. We just hope we've done right by the people who have gotten us here x'

'Maybe it all works out' is a lyrical refrain which appears more than once across Weight of the Feather's track list, and whether this is to be read as a prayer, the manifestation of an optimist, or a question asked in the desperate search for confirmation eludes even the line's writer.

A new single and the record's title track, 'Weight of the Feather', speaks to the power of three in Kingfishr. Things don't feel quite right unless they're a strong unit of three, all pulling-together. None of us amount to anything without each other. The song is set to arrive next Friday, November 13.

As previously announced, the band head out on a near sell-out 16-date European headline run throughout November and into December, wrapping up their 2026 shows in Utrecht on December 7. In what promises to be another very busy year for the Irish trio, their 2027 Summer is already taking good shape too, with huge outdoor shows lined up in Belfast, at Dublin's Marlay Park, a headline turn at Belsonic Festival, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium where they'll play to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown with only a handful of tickets left for the first night, and to 114,5000 fans in Ireland alone.

About Kingfishr

Kingfishr are a band of three close friends from Limerick, Ireland. Fronted by vocalist Eddie Keogh, the band makes joyous, rousing folk music that sounds as intimate as it does euphoric.

Releasing their debut album, Halcyon, back in August 2025, it debuted at #1 in Ireland (returning there for Christmas) and nestled itself within the UK Top 10 at #7 too. The album's instant impact was spurred largely from word-of-mouth but was also in part to the impact of their track 'Killeagh,' a song that's certified over 22 times platinum in Ireland, topping the charts there for a combined 17 weeks, and has arguably become the country's modern-day national anthem. They returned to the top of the charts earlier this year, when their single 'The Sun Will Never Settle' debuted at #1 in Ireland too. By the Summer of 2026, they'd sold out almost every venue and park stage that Ireland has to play, and to tens of thousands of fans. Stateside, Kingfishr has headlined 3 sold-out North American tours in the past year, selling over 20,000 tickets in the market, and performed standout sets at high profile music festivals like Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Outside Lands.

But this isn't solely the story of an Irish band taking Ireland. Kingfishr have long since flown the nest to climes far further afield. Earlier this year, a debut tour of Australia sold out well in advance, and as temperatures soared, the band headed back out to the US to play in bigger rooms and on bigger stages. A global success story fuelled by live performance.

The beauty of Kingfishr, and what finds them connecting on such a vast level, is that they never complicate things, writing emotionally charged folk songs that arrow to the hearts of all ages and of all walks of life. Songs for Saturday nights, songs for Sunday morning, theirs is a sound and a journey that eschews the modern-day barometers of how to break a band by keeping things decidedly old-school, touring in every town and city that will have them. The fact that every town and city will have them is testament to their songwriting and the reach of their ever-expanding fanbase.

Kingfishr Live

November 16 – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg – SOLD OUT

November 17 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin – SOLD OUT

November 18 – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin – SOLD OUT

November 20 – Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt – SOLD OUT

November 21 – Fabrique, Milan – SOLD OUT

November 22 – Kaufleuten, Zurich – SOLD OUT

November 24 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – SOLD OUT

November 25 – Wagon, Madrid – SOLD OUT

November 28 – Effenaar, Eindhoven – SOLD OUT

November 29 – Carlswerk Victoria, Köln – SOLD OUT

December 1 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT

December 2 – De Roma, Antwerp – SOLD OUT

December 3 – Gashouder, Amsterdam – SOLD OUT

December 5 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT

December 6 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen – SOLD OUT

December 7 – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht – SOLD OUT

June 11, 2027 – Belsonic, Belfast (festival headline) – SOLD OUT

June 19, 2027 – Marlay Park, Dublin – SOLD OUT

July 9, 2027 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick

July 10, 2027 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick – SOLD OUT





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