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Colombian singer KAPO releases 'OWA,' his latest single and one of the tracks featured on his upcoming studio album, Afrorosa. The song captures the painful realization that a relationship has become unsustainable and that, despite the feelings that remain, walking away is ultimately the best decision.

'Sometimes we hold on to something because we think we can't live without it, but over time, we realize that letting go is also a form of self-love. That's what this song is about: remembering that even when it hurts, we must trust that everything will be okay', said KAPO.

The release is accompanied by a music video filmed in Medellín, Colombia, directed by Darío Burbano and produced by Sebastián Bastidas. The visual embraces an elegant, vintage-inspired aesthetic, featuring a carefully curated color palette, special effects, and art direction that complements the song's emotional intensity.

The music video also holds a surprise for fans. Its final scenes offer clues about upcoming releases from Afrorosa, creating a connection between 'OWA' and the project's next chapters. This creative approach makes the video another piece of the artistic universe KAPO continues to build around his forthcoming album.

Produced by Casta, 'OWA' joins the growing collection of singles leading up to Afrorosa, an album through which KAPO will continue to reveal new dimensions of his artistry.







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