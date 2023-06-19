KANGDANIEL Drops Fourth Mini-Album 'REALIEZ'

ising K-Pop superstar KANGDANIEL released his highly anticipated 4th mini album “REALIEZ”, via all digital and streaming platforms.

The concept album includes KANGDANIEL’s recent single “Wasteland” which was co-written by KANGDANIEL and was released with an amazing cinematic video teaser reminiscent of popular Mad Max franchise. KANGDANIEL also released a music video for the second track on the album, “SOS”.

The story of REALIEZ takes place in a dystopian world, outlining the concept of what may happen when the world we firmly believed in collides with a new truth. The album illustrates uncovering lies, leading to exquisite storytelling and demonstrating KANGDANIEL’s immense talent as an artist and creative force.

Releasing alongside incredible visuals, the concept album is an attempt that is rarely found in the current musical landscape, symbolizing the evolution of music albums and KANGDANIEL. In a world where the boundary between truth and lies is ambiguous, KANGDANIEL is determined to protect himself completely.

KANGDANIEL recently completed his incredibly successful FIRST PARADE World Tour which took place in North America and Europe earlier this year, and was in support of a repackaged version of his May 2022 release, The Story.

Due to the enormous success of the tour, KANGDANIEL is now gearing up to play two encore shows at Korea University's Hwajeong Tiger Dome on July 1-2. KANGDANIEL is also set to perform at the upcoming ‘K-pop Stars Festival’, set to take place in Poland.

REALIEZ is out now via all digital and streaming platforms.

About KANGDANIEL:

KANGDANIEL is a South Korean singer-songwriter, producer, and actor known for his sophistication and charisma. He is one of the best-selling solo male artists in the K-Pop space and was recently named one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea by Forbes Korea.

He first rose to prominence in 2017 when he placed first on the South Korean survival reality program Produce 101, which saw 101 male contestants compete for 11 spots in the show's "project group.” Sixteen million people cast their votes during the show’s finale, selecting KANGDANIEL and 10 other contestants to form K-Pop group Wanna One, with KANGDANIEL as the center.

After the group disbanded, KANGDANIEL released his debut EP, color on me, in 2019. The EP set a new record albums sold within the first week of release for a solo artist with over 400,000 copies sold in the first three days. In the three years his debut, he has released four EPs and one album, selling over 1.7 million units and receiving over 150 million views on his released music videos to date.

Most recently, he released his first full-length album, The Story, in May 2022, and performed the album’s fourth track, “Parade,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. This not only marked KANGDANIEL’s U.S. broadcast debut, but also the first male solo K-Pop act to perform on the program. He recently wrapped up his FIRST PARADE World Tour, which came to the United States in early 2023.

KANGDANIEL’s immense popularity and reach spans fashion and social media, as well. He has secured covers with high-profile and fashion-forward publications such as VOGUE Korea, GQ Korea, Rolling Stone Korea, and in 2019 he broke the Guinness World Record for “Fastest time to gain one million followers on Instagram” with a time of 11 hours 36 minutes. He took the record from Pope Francis and was later dethroned by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “@sussexroyal” account.

His additional credits include hosting the popular South Korean dance survival series, Street Woman Fighter, Street Dance Girls Fighter, and Street Man Fighter. In January 2022, he made is acting debut in Disney+’s Korean drama “Rookie Cops.” Upon release, it ranked No. 1 in both Korea and Taiwan.

Photo Credit: KONNECT Entertainment