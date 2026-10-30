 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

KABBEL Releases Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER via Music of the Void

The synth-driven album marks a sonic redirection for the French artist, with mixing contributions from Lars Stalfors.

By:
KABBEL Releases Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER via Music of the Void

KABBEL, the moniker of French artist Gregory Hoepffner, has released his debut album When The War Is Over via Perturbator's record label Music of the Void. The album was performed, composed, and produced by Hoepffner, with mixing by Lars Stalfors (The Mars Volta, Paramore, TR/ST, Carly Rae Jepsen). It marks a sonic redirection for KABBEL, taming the experimental side of his 2021 EP End Of Norms and embracing the pop elements that have continued to influence his work.

'I like to imagine this album as a form of protest, in various ways,' Hoepffner says. 'KABBEL has become a tool for me to question my own education, allow unfiltered emotions to come to the surface, and talk about sexuality on my own terms. In current times, this collection of songs also feels like a motivational soundtrack to hopefully inspire people not to give up: don't give up on your rights, don't give up on your talent, don't give up on society. Keep fighting for the future you want. Your existence isn't defined by algorithms and sad billionaires. f them. You are not alone, you matter, you can do it.'

The album's title track, When The War Is Over, was also released today alongside a self-directed video. Hoepffner explains: 'For me this song is about the fallout of a relationship. But being in a state of war can apply to many different things in our daily lives. I wanted to express the exhaustion of having your whole existence reduced to that, and the absolute waste of time it has been when it's over. You are not just what you're fighting against, you are mostly what you hope to reach after that conflict.'

Previous singles from the album include the synth-pop track 'Fiction Clouds,' the industrial dance track 'Elephant,' and 'Reward' featuring Perturbator.

Across the album, KABBEL deepens and expands his signature 'queer sadcore' sound. Hoepffner assumes many musical identities, but KABBEL, who performs live with a band and has shared the stage with HEALTH and Alcest, is among the most distinct. Hoepffner describes KABBEL as a creative outlet that allows him to explore sonic elements he might otherwise avoid, calling it a shield against certain apprehensions, including the question, 'Am I allowed to sing about this?' He adds: 'Trying to recapture the immense excitement of writing my first songs when I was 15 or 16 is often the starting point, and then adding in the production experience I've gathered over the past 20 years.'

KABBEL Live Dates

11/07 – Die Trompete – Bochum, DE ^

11/09 – Mikropol – Berlin, DE ^

11/11 – Backstage – Paris, FR ^

11/12 – Ferrailleur – Nantes, FR ^

11/14 – Noumatrouff – Mulhouse, FR ^

11/15 – Black Lab – Lille, FR ^

^ all dates supporting Cage Fight

More information on KABBEL is available via his website, Instagram, and Bandcamp.

Photo Credit: Muriel Delepont

KABBEL Releases Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER via Music of the Void Image

KABBEL Releases Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER via Music of the Void Image


Photo Credit: Muriel Delepont
Recent Articles
KABBEL to Release Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER With Perturbator
KABBEL to Release Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER With Perturbator
9/2/2026
KABBEL Shares Industrial Dance Track ELEPHANT, Debut LP Out 10/30
KABBEL Shares Industrial Dance Track ELEPHANT, Debut LP Out 10/30
9/23/2026
KABBEL Shares 'Fiction Clouds' From Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER
KABBEL Shares 'Fiction Clouds' From Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER
10/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts