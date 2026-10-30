Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
KABBEL Releases Debut LP WHEN THE WAR IS OVER via Music of the Void
The synth-driven album marks a sonic redirection for the French artist, with mixing contributions from Lars Stalfors.
KABBEL, the moniker of French artist Gregory Hoepffner, has released his debut album When The War Is Over via Perturbator's record label Music of the Void. The album was performed, composed, and produced by Hoepffner, with mixing by Lars Stalfors (The Mars Volta, Paramore, TR/ST, Carly Rae Jepsen). It marks a sonic redirection for KABBEL, taming the experimental side of his 2021 EP End Of Norms and embracing the pop elements that have continued to influence his work.
'I like to imagine this album as a form of protest, in various ways,' Hoepffner says. 'KABBEL has become a tool for me to question my own education, allow unfiltered emotions to come to the surface, and talk about sexuality on my own terms. In current times, this collection of songs also feels like a motivational soundtrack to hopefully inspire people not to give up: don't give up on your rights, don't give up on your talent, don't give up on society. Keep fighting for the future you want. Your existence isn't defined by algorithms and sad billionaires. f them. You are not alone, you matter, you can do it.'
The album's title track, When The War Is Over, was also released today alongside a self-directed video. Hoepffner explains: 'For me this song is about the fallout of a relationship. But being in a state of war can apply to many different things in our daily lives. I wanted to express the exhaustion of having your whole existence reduced to that, and the absolute waste of time it has been when it's over. You are not just what you're fighting against, you are mostly what you hope to reach after that conflict.'
Previous singles from the album include the synth-pop track 'Fiction Clouds,' the industrial dance track 'Elephant,' and 'Reward' featuring Perturbator.
Across the album, KABBEL deepens and expands his signature 'queer sadcore' sound. Hoepffner assumes many musical identities, but KABBEL, who performs live with a band and has shared the stage with HEALTH and Alcest, is among the most distinct. Hoepffner describes KABBEL as a creative outlet that allows him to explore sonic elements he might otherwise avoid, calling it a shield against certain apprehensions, including the question, 'Am I allowed to sing about this?' He adds: 'Trying to recapture the immense excitement of writing my first songs when I was 15 or 16 is often the starting point, and then adding in the production experience I've gathered over the past 20 years.'
KABBEL Live Dates
11/07 – Die Trompete – Bochum, DE ^
11/09 – Mikropol – Berlin, DE ^
11/11 – Backstage – Paris, FR ^
11/12 – Ferrailleur – Nantes, FR ^
11/14 – Noumatrouff – Mulhouse, FR ^
11/15 – Black Lab – Lille, FR ^
^ all dates supporting Cage Fight
More information on KABBEL is available via his website, Instagram, and Bandcamp.
Photo Credit: Muriel Delepont
Photo Credit: Muriel Delepont
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