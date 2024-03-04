K-Pop Superstars TWICE Achieve First No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'With YOU-th'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global K-Pop superstars TWICE enter this week's Billboard 200 chart at No. 1 with their 13th mini album, With YOU-th, which dropped February 23rd via JYP Entertainment/Imperial/Republic Records.

This placement marks a major milestone for the group, as it is TWICE's first No. 1 album since their debut in 2015 and extends their own record for the most top-10 albums on the Billboard 200 for a female K-Pop act, now totaling five. With YOU-th also solidifies TWICE as achieving the most pure album sales of all K-Pop girl groups. The critically acclaimed mini album also secured the No. 1 spots on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart – the group's fourth and sixth No. 1 placements on these charts, respectively.

Next month, TWICE will be heading to Las Vegas for a one-night-only encore performance of their 5th World Tour "READY TO BE” in the United States – “READY TO BE” ONCE MORE – at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, March 16th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

2024 is already shaping up to be a banner year for TWICE as they continue to break barriers and solidify themselves at the top of their game; last year was no different. TWICE kicked off 2023 by receiving the Breakthrough Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards and releasing their 12th mini album, READY TO BE.

The mini album was hailed by Rolling Stone as “as brash and compelling as anything in the pop music landscape today,” and entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2. READY TO BE also holds the biggest sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S. and secured the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart – the group's third number one placement on the chart.

They also embarked on the North American leg of their 5th World Tour “READY TO BE,” playing 13 shows in stadiums and arenas across the country, beginning with a sold-out performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. This tour made TWICE the first female K-Pop girl group to play to sold-out shows at both MetLife and SoFi stadiums, and the first-ever girl group to perform at the latter.

With YOU-th is out now via all digital and streaming platforms. Get the full album HERE.

With YOU-th Track List:

I GOT YOU ONE SPARK RUSH NEW NEW BLOOM YOU GET ME

About TWICE:

Formed under K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment in 2015, TWICE is an award-winning, record-breaking female K-Pop group, and one of the best-selling K-pop recording artists of all time regarding physical album sales.

Comprised of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU, TWICE has achieved massive world-wide success with the release of three full-length albums, 13 mini albums, and eight tours, three of which brought the group to the United States to play sold-out shows at venues such as SoFi Stadium and The Forum in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

TWICE was the first female K-Pop group to play a North American stadium, and the first-ever girl group to play SoFi Stadium. In 2023, they were the first K-Pop act honored at the prestigious Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they received the “Breakthrough Award.”

The group first rose to prominence with their debut title song “Like OOH-AHH” and gained momentum with numerous breakout singles, such as “CHEER UP,” “FANCY,” and “Feel Special.” In 2020, TWICE achieved their first rankings on the Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts with their mini album MORE & MORE, and, the following year, made their U.S. broadcast debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and have since performed on numerous prestigious television programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and TODAY's Citi Concert Series in the iconic TODAY Plaza in New York City.

In October 2021, TWICE released their first full English-language single, “The Feels,” which earned the group their first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (#83), their first gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and multiple top 10 placements across various charts.

They closed the year with the release of their third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which hit #3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed in the chart for eight consecutive weeks. The momentum continued through 2022 with the sold-out 4TH WORLD TOUR Ⅲ in arenas across the US (as well as two sold-out encore performances at Los Angeles' Banc of California stadium) and 2023 with the release of their 12th mini album, READY TO BE. The mini album entered the Billboard 200 chart at #2 and holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the US Further, READY TO BE's pre-release English single, “Moonlight Sunrise” entered the Billboard Hot 100 upon (#84).

