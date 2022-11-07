K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Announce Second World Tour 'Maniac' Encore Performance in LA
International K-Pop group, Stray Kids, who have swept the 2022 Billboard charts and most recently announced shows in Australia, Jakarta, Atlanta and Fort Worth as part of their 2nd World Tour "MANIAC", have now announced a special encore show at LA's Banc of California Stadium.
This show marks the first headlining stadium show for the group. The announcement comes following their North American run earlier this year. The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N are also celebrating their 5-year anniversary as a group with their global tour.
General on sale for tickets begins Friday, November 11th at 3pm local time here.
2ND WORLD TOUR 2022 & 2023 ASIA DATES
Sat Nov 12 - Jakarta - Beach City International Stadium
Sun Nov 13 - Jakarta - Beach City International Stadium
Thu Feb 2 - Bangkok - Impact Arena
Fri Feb 3 - Bangkok - Impact Arena
Sun Feb 5 - Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium
2ND WORLD TOUR 2023 AUSTRALIA DATES
Fri Feb 17 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
Sat Feb 18 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
Tue Feb 21 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
Wed Feb 22 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
2ND WORLD TOUR 2023 NORTH AMERICAN DATES
Wed Mar 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Thu Mar 23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Mar 26 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Mon Mar 27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Fri Mar 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of CA Stadium - ADDED SHOW
Stray Kids' mini album ODDINARY landed at number 1 on the Billboard's 200 albums chart in March 2022 with the group staying on the charts for seven consecutive weeks. The title track of their mini album 'MANIAC' music video recorded over 5 million views on Youtube within 9 hours, 10 million views within 19 hours, and surpassed 50M views within 2 weeks.
Their latest EP MAXIDENT hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart together with being the No.1 on the Top Album Sales chart, the Top Current Album Sales chart, and the World Albums chart of Billboard. These achievements made them join an exclusive group of K-POP artists to re-enter the Billboard 200 chart on two occasions. Their most recent accolades confirms Stray Kids have cemented themselves as global K-POP stars.
November 7, 2022
