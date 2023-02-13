Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
K-Pop Spotlight: SHINee's KEY Releases New Repackage Album and Single, 'Killer'

The concept of the album continues to expand upon the '80s cult classic film inspirations laid out in the 2022 album, 'Gasoline.'

Feb. 13, 2023  

KEY, one of the members of K-Pop supergroup SHINEee, has released 'Killer', the repackaged version of his second full-length album, 'Gasoline'.

'Killer' is an '80s synth-driven dance track, which tells a tale of the regret and pain of not being able to move on from a past lover after a brutal break-up.

Watch the 'Killer' Music Video:

The single is among three new tracks in addition to the eleven songs originally on the 2022 album, 'Gasoline'. The concept of the album continues to expand upon the '80s cult classic film inspirations laid out in Gasoline, which draw from KEY's childhood love of vintage animatronic films from the '80s and '90s.

In addition to 'Killer', the album also introduces 'Heartless' - a rock-infused dance track that combines electric guitars and an intense bass sound. The lyrics vividly tell the story of a creature created by a 'Mad Scientist' that appeared on the cover of 'Gasoline'. The other new addition "Easy" is a dreamy mid-tempo pop song that express how it's easy to act cool in front of your ex-lover when in reality it's just a front.

'Killer' Tracklist:

  2. "Heartless"
  3. "Gasoline (가솔린)"
  4. "Bound"
  5. "Villain" (feat. Jeno of NCT)
  6. "Easy"
  7. "Bury"
  8. "Guilty Pleasure"
  9. "G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time)"
  10. "I Can't Sleep"
  11. "Ain't Gonna Dance"
  12. "Another Life"
  13. "Delight"
  14. "Proud"

Listen to the full 'Killer' album:

Who is KEY?

Kim Ki-bum, better known by his stage name Key, debuted as a member of SHINee in May 2008. Key is widely recognised as a singer and rapper, but he has also ventured into different careers, notably as an actor and fashion designer.

As a singer, he has collaborated with various artists, and formed the duo Toheart with Woohyun of Infinite. He made his debut as a soloist in November 2018 with the release of the digital single "Forever Yours", and his first studio album, Face, was released later that month. Key has also contributed to songwriting for Shinee's and Toheart's albums. As an actor, he was cast in multiple musicals, such as Bonnie & Clyde (2013), Zorro (2014), and Chess (2015). He has since widened his field as an actor by taking part in several television drama roles, like Drinking Solo (2016) and The Guardians (2017).

In 2015, Key progressed to becoming a fashion designer and took part in numerous projects. For instance, he collaborated with Bridge Shop House to design Shinee concert outfits, and worked with model Irene Kim and the brand Charm's to design fashion apparel. Due to the success of his works, Key was later appointed as fashion director of the group. In 2016, he became a model for the American fashion brand Jill Stuart.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment



