K-Pop Group Omega X Announces First World Tour

Jul. 15, 2022  

From Spire Entertainment: OMEGA X will be holding their first world tour since their debut in 2021 starting this September. The group will perform in six cities in four countries across Latin America and in October, the group will travel and perform in 12 cities across the United States.

OMEGA X has earned the title of 'New Refreshing Idol' with their first full-length album 낙서(樂서): Story Written in Music and the group has also topped the iTunes album charts in India, Norway, and Israel, confirming their status as a global idol.

Keep an eye on OMEGA X's official social media accounts for further updates about the upcoming tour.

Omega X is an 11-member K-Pop group under Spire Entertainment. The members include JAEHAN, HWICHAN, SEBIN, HANGYEOM, TAEDON, XEN, JEHYUN, KEVIN, JUNGHOON, HYUK, AND YECHAN. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, Omega X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.

All of the members of Omega X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-Pop acts, which made Omega X their second chance in the K-pop industry.

The members and their agency believe that liking someone and becoming a fan is not simply a process of sharing the artist's musical inspiration with their fans. Human empathy plays a big part in this. All of the Omega X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member's personality and music.

MacGyver Contest

