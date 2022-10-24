K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Shares Album Preview from 'Overload'

K-Pop boy band Xdinary Heroes has announced the release of their second mini album, Overload due November 4 via JYP Entertainment/The Orchard - pre-order.

Today, they shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes "Zzz..," "Hair Cut," (focus track), "LUNATIC," "Crack in the mirror," "Ghost," "X-MAS" and the instrumental version of "Hair Cut."

In discussing their excitement about the release, the band said, "Hello, everyone! This is Xdinary Heroes with our 2nd mini album! We are beyond excited to share our new songs! We hope that these songs will bring energy and happiness to the listeners! Please stay updated for our official release! Thank you!"

The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term 'overload'. In this chapter, the members are shown as incomplete heroes who are still unstable and insecure to embrace the popular adage, "with great power comes great responsibility."

In the process of transitioning to a new world, the members get intoxicated with daze and claim their heroism under the name of madness. Are they heroes who have a good influence through music? Or are they villains who cause chaos in the world?

Xdinary Heroes tells the story of six outsiders facing a new world, as the title suggests. Those who could only find meaning in their own places of refuge, such as piles of books, gaming, and discovering new possibilities.

The band consists of Gun-il (band leader, drummer), Jungsu (main vocalist, keyboardist), Gaon (electric guitar, lead rapper), O.de (synthesizer, rapper), Jun Han (electric guitar), and Jooyeon (main vocalist, bassist).

Watch the preview here: