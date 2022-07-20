K-Pop Band Xdinary Heroes Releases 'Hello, World!' Mini-Album

K-Pop band Xdinary Heroes drops their debut mini album Hello, world! today via JYP Entertainment/The Orchard available on DSP's.

Xdinary Heroes shares the official music video for the focus single, "Test Me,'' conveying a rebellious message to those who force others that are building their own unique world to fit into the so-called "normal world," with bold lyrics that read: Do I look regrettable? Just back off and mind your own business.

The fast-beating, chromatic melody harmonizes with a captivating charm. The performance video features neon signs, hacking devices and system rooms with a guerrilla ensemble and a performance showdown with a cyborg player.

The six-song collection on Hello! world! also includes darkness and brightness co-existing on "Sucker Punch!," sing-along on tracks "Strawberry Cake" and "Pirates," while "KNOCK DOWN" leans more rock with powerful guitars and bass sounds. The album chronicles the first step of learning programming language and depicting the story of six members who lived their lives taking the first step on the '♭form' platform, an online music gaming entity.

The so-called six 'outsiders,' include Gun-il (band leader, drummer), Jungsu (main vocalist, keyboardist), Gaon (electric guitar, lead rapper), O.de (synthesizer, rapper), Jun Han (electric guitar) and Jooyeon (main vocalist, bassist) where they can transform into heroes on the virtual stage.

Xdinary Heroes tells the story of six outsiders facing a new world, as the title suggests. Those who could only find meaning in their own places of refuge, such as piles of books, gaming and discovering new possibilities. The journey of a rookie hero begins now.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: