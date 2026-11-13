Just JAYNE to Release Holiday Two-Song Pair JAYNE CHRISTMAS With 'Santa Baby' and 'No Bells'

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Today, all-female country-pop trio Just Jayne unwrap JAYNE CHRISTMAS, a holiday two-pack out now via The Core Records/Capitol Records. Bringing their signature three-part harmonies to the season, Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele and Rachel Wiggins pair their take on the holiday classic 'Santa Baby' with a new original, 'No Bells.'

Listen to JAYNE CHRISTMAS: https://justjayne.lnk.to/JayneChristmas

'No Bells' puts a flirty holiday spin on falling back into old habits, as a hometown reunion with an ex makes it easy to forget all the reasons it didn't work out. Written by the trio alongside Stephen Ellrod and Andrew DeRoberts (Kelsea Ballerini, Tate McRae) and produced by DeRoberts, the song arrives as Just Jayne join Josh Ross for three Canadian shows November 12–14, before bringing the holiday spirit to the Detroit Tree Lighting Festival on November 20.

'Merry (almost) Christmas from your favorite Jaynes!' said Just Jayne. 'We shared 'No Bells' on socials last year, and we've been so excited to finally give it to you. We wanted to put our own spin on our favorite classic Christmas song, 'Santa Baby.' It feels flirty, fun and very JAYNE—light blue convertible and all!'

The release follows A LIL MORE JAYNE, the deluxe edition of the trio's debut EP, which arrived in October with the witty breakup kiss-off 'It Could Be Worse.' Originally released August 14, JAYNE helped double the trio's weekly global streams following its debut, while focus track 'Emergency Contact' earned the top placement on Spotify's Coming Up Country and Amazon Music's next gen playlists, with Just Jayne featured on both covers. The project brings together the trio's candid stories of friendship and heartbreak with contributions from songwriters including Meghan Trainor, Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Sasha Alex Sloan.

The holiday release caps a busy year for Just Jayne, who earned recognition on Taste of Country's 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup and made their international debut at C2C Festival in London. They have since taken the stage at CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL, toured with Nate Smith, Maddox Batson and most recently joined Ashley Cooke for a run of California shows in October.

Just Jayne Tour Dates

November 12 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 13 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 14 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – supporting Josh Ross

November 20 – Detroit, MI – Detroit Tree Lighting Festival

About Just Jayne

A rising force in country music, Just Jayne unites three passionate singer-songwriters—Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins—who've dreamed up their own signature blend of breathtaking harmonies, feel-good hooks, and deeply relatable storytelling. Thanks to the irresistible power of singles like 'What's His Name?,' 'Love A Loser,' and 'Climate Change' (a fall 2025 release featured on the official soundtrack to the blockbuster rom-com 'Nobody Wants This'), the Nashville-based trio have earned recognition on artist-to-watch lists from the likes of The Tennessean and Taste of Country (who featured the group on its 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup). After first connecting as songwriting majors at Belmont University, Just Jayne formed in 2023 and experienced explosive TikTok growth before they'd even released any music, catching the attention of superstars like Kelsea Ballerini and Meghan Trainor. Managed by The Core Entertainment, the trio introduced their timeless yet fresh country sound with the early-2025 single 'This Morning' and released their debut EP, JAYNE, in August 2026 via The Core Records, followed by the deluxe edition, A LIL MORE JAYNE, in October. With their recent live dates including a run as support for Maddox Batson and touring with multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith in April—as well as making their international debut by performing at C2C Festival in London in March—they've also toured with Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington, and Tyler Hubbard, in addition to taking the stage at leading festivals like CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

Follow Just Jayne: Website

Photo Credit: Jack Owens









Photo Credit: Jack Owens

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