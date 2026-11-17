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Julien Baker has announced the February 12, 2027 release of their new album This World Or The Next via Matador Records. The album's opening track and first single, 'Hound,' is out now.

Following the success of boygenius, Baker reunited with longtime friends and collaborators Matt Gilliam and Calvin Lauber to make a record that captures the spirit of playing music together before any of them had careers in mind. Gilliam and Baker played together in their early band, Forrister, years before Baker's 2015 solo debut Sprained Ankle brought them international acclaim. For This World Or The Next, the three approached the recording as a band, building songs together rather than bringing in musicians to realize an already established vision.

'Hound' was the very first song the trio wrote. Self-produced and recorded at Lucy's Meat Market in Los Angeles, the song starts plaintive, all glitching piano and broken crooning before bursting into an anthemic, guitar climax about the transpersonal, ego-destroying nature of love: 'love is the separation between yourself and others finally disintegrating,' it says. The video for 'Hound' was directed by Joshua Cannon.

Across This World Or The Next, Baker embraces a louder, more guitar-driven sound, drawing on the hardcore, emo and indie rock that shaped their early years. There's a sense of joy and abandon running through the record, with explosive guitars and moments of cathartic release balanced by the raw intimacy and emotional honesty that have always defined Baker's songwriting.

'It feels like something we've been grasping at for a long time,' Baker says. 'Making this music, it was like discovering people who spoke your own personal Language.'

The album came together in two distinct ways. The first half grew out of songs that Baker had already written. 'Hearing the boys jam on them was confirmation,' says Baker. 'It was so pure.' The B-side of the record emerged more spontaneously, with Baker developing ideas from drumbeats, rough ideas and voice memos before bringing them to Gilliam and Lauber to build out together.

The trio have spent this fall performing fan favorites as well as new songs from This World Or The Next. After a surprise, immediately sold-out show at Nashville's The Blue Room in September, the trio set out on a run of three-night rock-club residencies in Salt Lake City, UT, Cambridge, MA, Carrboro, NC, Athens, GA, and Lawrence, KS. They kick off the final three-night run with sold-out shows at Neumos in Seattle, WA.

For Baker, This World Or The Next brought back memories of making music as a kid again, sneaking out to lose yourself in the joy of creation, when the simple joy of creating something with friends was reason enough to do it. That spirit runs throughout the album, bringing a renewed sense of freedom and possibility to Baker's songwriting.

Tracklist

1. Hound

2. Middle Children

3. When you're a little

4. High in the Basement

5. Fake Drugs

6. Codeine

7. Gossamer

8. Old Shine

9. I Can't Meet You Where You Are

10. Lathe

11. Dragged to Life

Julien Baker 2026/2027 Tour Dates

11/19 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/20 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

11/21 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

5/14 - 5/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

6/4 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/12 – Beekse Bergen, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival

Box office details are available at JULIENBAKER.COM.

About Julien Baker

A native of Memphis who began playing music in church as a child, Julien Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with their debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. Baker's acclaim grew with 2017's Matador debut Turn Out the Lights and the following year's self-titled debut EP with boygenius, the trio they formed with fellow artists Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

With the release of their 2021 solo album Little Oblivions, Baker was called 'one of the leading female singer/songwriters of their generation, both for their music's muted grandeur and lyrics that seem to dive headlong into emotional chaos' by Rolling Stone. The album was supported with performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions.

Baker reunited with boygenius in 2023 for their first full-length, the record, which won three Grammy Awards and was supported by the biggest tour of the musicians' collective careers, including sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Scarpinato









Photo Credit: Nicholas Scarpinato

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