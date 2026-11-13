Joy Buzzer Releases New Single "AWAY FROM ME" Ahead of Album SUNDAY IS THE MOST ROMANTIC DAY

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New York City power pop quintet Joy Buzzer returns with 'Away From Me,' the first single and opening track from its forthcoming album, SUNDAY IS THE MOST ROMANTIC DAY, out January 29, 2027, via Wicked Cool Records. Album pre-orders launch today, alongside the single.

A full-throated, guitar-heavy rocker, 'Away From Me' comes charging out of the gate with soaring harmonies, punchy guitars, and a massive, instantly infectious hook. The track puts Joy Buzzer's strengths front and center: sharp songwriting, high energy, and a chorus built to stick around long after the song ends.

Stream 'Away From Me' here.

For fans of Fountains of Wayne, Cheap Trick, and The Cars, Joy Buzzer delivers melodic guitar rock with personality and purpose. 'Away From Me' sets the tone for an album that pairs the band's dual-guitar attack with clever songwriting and memorable melodies. The title track, 'Sunday Is the Most Romantic Day,' carries that approach forward with character-driven storytelling and the effortlessly catchy guitar pop that has become the band's calling card.

Joy Buzzer played its first gigs in 2022 and quickly began attracting attention with the self-produced debut single 'Judy Judy Judy.' The song became the band's first release on Wicked Cool Records and earned 'Coolest Song in the World' honors on Little Steven's Underground Garage—a distinction three of the band's songs have received to date.

The band's debut album, PLEASED TO MEET YOU, introduced its blend of razor-sharp guitars, rich harmonies, and irresistible melodies. Recorded at Little Steven's Renegade Studios and other locations, the album was written by guitarist Jed Becker and co-produced with Askold Buk, with mixing by Eber Pinheiro and two-time Grammy winner Carl Glanville.

Joy Buzzer features Kevin Lydon on lead vocals, Jed Becker on guitar and songwriting, Kg Noble on guitar and vocals, Nick DeMatteo on bass and vocals, and Mark Brotter on drums. Together, the five-piece has established itself as one of New York City's premier power pop acts, matching its hook-filled recordings with explosive live shows.

With 'Away From Me,' Joy Buzzer kicks off its next chapter with the guitars turned up and the hooks firmly in place.

Release Details

JOY BUZZER — 'AWAY FROM ME'

Digital single and album pre-order: https://orcd.co/joybuzzerawayfromme

JOY BUZZER — SUNDAY IS THE MOST ROMANTIC DAY

Album release: January 29, 2027

Wicked Cool Records

More information is available at joybuzzerband.com.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez









Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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