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Featuring an alternate live mix of the previously released studio track, the new video offers a different perspective on 'Away From Me,' capturing the energy, immediacy, and slightly ragged charm of Joy Buzzer's live performances. With its infectious hooks, punchy guitars, and irresistible melodies, the song is a perfect example of the band's knack for pairing classic power pop songwriting with a louder, more unrestrained rock 'n' roll approach.

While the original studio recording showcases the band's melodic precision, the alternate mix brings the song closer to what audiences experience when Joy Buzzer take the stage, emphasizing the raw energy and spontaneity that have become hallmarks of their live shows.

The latest recognition from Little Steven's Underground Garage adds to an impressive run for Joy Buzzer, who have now earned multiple 'Coolest Song in the World' selections since signing with Wicked Cool Records.

With a winning combination of catchy hooks and pure jet fuel, Joy Buzzer have quickly established themselves as one of the most exciting bands in today's power pop landscape. Drawing inspiration from Fountains of Wayne, XTC, Squeeze, Todd Rundgren, and Cheap Trick, the group delivers a sound built on big melodies, sharp harmonies, and choruses that stick.

As music site If It's Too Loud put it:

'Pure power pop joy in the vein of an artist like Fountains of Wayne. It sounds like the kind of power pop that was made in the 90's that was inspired by the 60's. It's undeniably catchy and poppy, but with a little of that 90's alternative rock edge to it. Joy Buzzer are crushing it right now.'

Led by songwriter/guitarist Jed Becker and fronted by vocalist Kevin Lydon, who previously played together in the NYC garage rock outfit The Lord Calverts, Joy Buzzer also features guitarist/singer Kg Noble, bassist/singer Nick DeMatteo, and drummer Mark Brotter.

The band's Wicked Cool Records debut album, Pleased to Meet You, arrived in October 2024 to enthusiastic reviews, helping introduce their high-energy, hook-filled sound to a growing national audience.

With their latest Underground Garage recognition and the release of the new 'Away From Me' video, Joy Buzzer continue to prove that great power pop is as much about raw rock 'n' roll energy as it is about unforgettable melodies.

Release Details

JOY BUZZER — 'AWAY FROM ME'

Digital single and album pre-order: https://orcd.co/joybuzzerawayfromme

JOY BUZZER — SUNDAY IS THE MOST ROMANTIC DAY

Album release: January 29, 2027

Wicked Cool Records

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez











Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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