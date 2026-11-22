"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Johnny Dowd to Tour UK in April 2027 with Vinyl Reissue of PICTURES FROM LIFE'S OTHER SIDE
Mike Stark and Mark Lotterman will join the American alternative country musician from Ithaca, New York, on the UK dates.
By: Rachel Stone
Johnny Dowd, the American alternative country musician from Ithaca, New York, is set to return to the UK in April 2027 with Mike Stark and Mark Lotterman.
On the tour, Dowd will play songs from his first two albums, Wrong Side of Memphis and Pictures From Life's Other Side. The dates mark the vinyl reissue of Pictures From Life's Other Side: a double LP with the full original record plus newly recorded acoustic versions.
Johnny's own advice stands: come see him before it's too late.
Photo Credit: Peter Eriksson
Photo Credit: Peter Eriksson
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