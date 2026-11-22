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Johnny Dowd, the American alternative country musician from Ithaca, New York, is set to return to the UK in April 2027 with Mike Stark and Mark Lotterman.

On the tour, Dowd will play songs from his first two albums, Wrong Side of Memphis and Pictures From Life's Other Side. The dates mark the vinyl reissue of Pictures From Life's Other Side: a double LP with the full original record plus newly recorded acoustic versions.

Johnny's own advice stands: come see him before it's too late.

Photo Credit: Peter Eriksson



Photo Credit: Peter Eriksson

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