John Wesley Harding's HERE COMES THE GROOM Set for Double CD Reissue

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Blind Owl Records and East of Lincoln Productions announced the long-awaited double CD release of John Wesley Harding's debut album Here Comes The Groom, which came out earlier in the year on vinyl as an exclusive Record Store Day double LP release. The compact disc reissue, set for December 4, 2026, features B-sides, rarities, the God Made Me Do It Christmas EP and two previously unreleased live shows from 1990, and is available for preorder.

The reissue features the remixed and remastered album plus rarities, B-sides, a previously released Christmas EP and two previously unreleased live recordings from 1990.

In 1990, John Wesley Harding burst onto the scene with his debut record, Here Comes The Groom, an album Robert Hilburn of the Los Angeles Times called 'The first great album of the 90's.'

Signed by Seymour Stein to the legendary Sire label, Harding found himself paired with Andy Paley (Paley Brothers, Brian Wilson, NRBQ), whose 'Pure Pop Production' (Rolling Stone) resulted in one of the most exciting debuts of the year for those who liked their folk-rock literate, but with real snap, crackle, and pop.

Under Paley's watchful eye, Harding's stellar backing band, The Good Liars – Pete and Bruce Thomas of the Attractions, keyboard player Kenny Craddock (Van Morrison's musical director) and crackerjack guitarist Steve Donnelly helped the young songwriter make an ambitious first band record announcing the arrival of a lyricist of the first order.

Critics agreed. Some press quotes at the time including 'Seriously wonderful, balancing a folkie sensibility with an observant eye and an endearingly accessible gift for melody' (Musician), Harding wore his influences on his sleeve, particularly in the song 'Bastard Son,' which tipped a hat to everyone from Dylan and Baez – his metaphorical parents – to Zevon, Costello, and the Everly Brothers. Chosen musicians evidenced other influences; Kirsty MacColl's gorgeous backing vocals on 'Affairs Of The Heart,' Dave Alvin's spectral lead guitar on 'You're No Good,' and the intimate co-written duet with Pater Case, 'Things Snowball.'

Harding and The Good Liars made only a handful of live appearances. Immediately sent off on tour across the USA, Harding mostly found himself presenting the songs solo – but one of those band performances, never before released, is included here.

Without forgetting his actual debut, the live solo acoustic album It Happened One Night, recorded in London in 1988, Here Comes The Groom is where it all began.

Track Listing

DISC ONE

(The original LP and its bonus tracks plus the God Made Me Do It Christmas EP)

1. Here Comes The Groom

2. Cathy's New Clown

3. Spaced Cowgirl

4. Scared Of Guns

5. You're No Good

6. When The Sun Comes Out

7. The Devil In Me

8. An Audience With You

9. Dark Dark Heart

10. Same Thing Twice

11. Affairs Of The Heart

12. Nothing I'd Rather Do

13. Bastard Son

14. Things Snowball (w/ Peter Case)

15. The Red Rose And The Briar

16. Like A Prayer

17. The Rent

18. Talking Christmas Goodwill Blues

DISC TWO

(Two unreleased live shows w/ The Good Liars from 1990: London and Cork)

LONDON

1. Here Comes The Groom

2. Cathy's New Clown

3. Spaced Cowgirl

4. Same Thing, Twice

5. Scared Of Gus

6. The Devil In Me

7. An Audience With You

8. The People's Drug

9. The Groom's Still Waiting At The Altar

CORK

10. Here Comes The Groom

11. Cathy's New Clown

12. Spaced Cowgirl

13. When The Sun Comes Out

14. The Devil In Me

15. Dark Dark Heart

16. Scared Of Guns

17. The People's Drug

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