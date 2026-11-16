"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
John Wesley Harding's HERE COMES THE GROOM Set for Double CD Reissue
The reissue follows the album's earlier Record Store Day double LP release, with production by Andy Paley and the band THE GOOD LIARS.
Blind Owl Records and East of Lincoln Productions announced the long-awaited double CD release of John Wesley Harding's debut album Here Comes The Groom, which came out earlier in the year on vinyl as an exclusive Record Store Day double LP release. The compact disc reissue, set for December 4, 2026, features B-sides, rarities, the God Made Me Do It Christmas EP and two previously unreleased live shows from 1990, and is available for preorder.
The reissue features the remixed and remastered album plus rarities, B-sides, a previously released Christmas EP and two previously unreleased live recordings from 1990.
In 1990, John Wesley Harding burst onto the scene with his debut record, Here Comes The Groom, an album Robert Hilburn of the Los Angeles Times called 'The first great album of the 90's.'
Signed by Seymour Stein to the legendary Sire label, Harding found himself paired with Andy Paley (Paley Brothers, Brian Wilson, NRBQ), whose 'Pure Pop Production' (Rolling Stone) resulted in one of the most exciting debuts of the year for those who liked their folk-rock literate, but with real snap, crackle, and pop.
Under Paley's watchful eye, Harding's stellar backing band, The Good Liars – Pete and Bruce Thomas of the Attractions, keyboard player Kenny Craddock (Van Morrison's musical director) and crackerjack guitarist Steve Donnelly helped the young songwriter make an ambitious first band record announcing the arrival of a lyricist of the first order.
Critics agreed. Some press quotes at the time including 'Seriously wonderful, balancing a folkie sensibility with an observant eye and an endearingly accessible gift for melody' (Musician), Harding wore his influences on his sleeve, particularly in the song 'Bastard Son,' which tipped a hat to everyone from Dylan and Baez – his metaphorical parents – to Zevon, Costello, and the Everly Brothers. Chosen musicians evidenced other influences; Kirsty MacColl's gorgeous backing vocals on 'Affairs Of The Heart,' Dave Alvin's spectral lead guitar on 'You're No Good,' and the intimate co-written duet with Pater Case, 'Things Snowball.'
Harding and The Good Liars made only a handful of live appearances. Immediately sent off on tour across the USA, Harding mostly found himself presenting the songs solo – but one of those band performances, never before released, is included here.
Without forgetting his actual debut, the live solo acoustic album It Happened One Night, recorded in London in 1988, Here Comes The Groom is where it all began.
Track Listing
DISC ONE
(The original LP and its bonus tracks plus the God Made Me Do It Christmas EP)
1. Here Comes The Groom
2. Cathy's New Clown
3. Spaced Cowgirl
4. Scared Of Guns
5. You're No Good
6. When The Sun Comes Out
7. The Devil In Me
8. An Audience With You
9. Dark Dark Heart
10. Same Thing Twice
11. Affairs Of The Heart
12. Nothing I'd Rather Do
13. Bastard Son
14. Things Snowball (w/ Peter Case)
15. The Red Rose And The Briar
16. Like A Prayer
17. The Rent
18. Talking Christmas Goodwill Blues
DISC TWO
(Two unreleased live shows w/ The Good Liars from 1990: London and Cork)
LONDON
1. Here Comes The Groom
2. Cathy's New Clown
3. Spaced Cowgirl
4. Same Thing, Twice
5. Scared Of Gus
6. The Devil In Me
7. An Audience With You
8. The People's Drug
9. The Groom's Still Waiting At The Altar
CORK
10. Here Comes The Groom
11. Cathy's New Clown
12. Spaced Cowgirl
13. When The Sun Comes Out
14. The Devil In Me
15. Dark Dark Heart
16. Scared Of Guns
17. The People's Drug
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