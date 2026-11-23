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Country singer-songwriter, recording artist and U.S. Army combat veteran John PayCheck has spent much of his life navigating two very different worlds: the country music legacy he inherited from his father, legendary outlaw artist Johnny PayCheck, and the life he built through more than two decades of military service, marriage, fatherhood and personal experience. On his third studio album, Better Plan, arriving Friday, Nov. 27 digitally via HorseBite Entertainment, PayCheck brings those worlds together in a 14-track collection grounded in traditional country music, honest songwriting and the lessons learned from a life that rarely followed a predictable path.

Recorded at Nashville's Gnome Studios with producer Bill McDermott (George Strait, Tim McGRaw, Brad Paisley), Better Plan reflects PayCheck's commitment to preserving the fiddle-and-steel-driven sound of traditional country music while exploring subjects that extend well beyond the honky-tonk. From self-reflection and personal growth to the sacrifices of military service, the responsibilities of fatherhood, family legacy and the lighter moments of everyday life, the album presents a portrait of an artist whose experiences have given him a perspective distinctly his own.

'Scott, Bill, and I pushed ourselves pretty hard on this album,' PayCheck said. 'We wanted to go beyond what we'd done on the previous records, not just musically, but in what we were trying to say. I've had a sound in my head for a long time, and I feel like we're getting closer to bringing that out.'

The album's title track, 'Better Plan,' establishes the collection's central theme: the ongoing pursuit of becoming a better person, even when life's circumstances, mistakes and disappointments make that difficult. Released Aug. 14, the fiddle-driven country rocker introduced an album that balances its traditional musical foundation with contemporary themes of accountability, resilience and finding purpose through adversity. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the single's release.

The project also includes 'Battles You Never Knew,' released Sept. 11 on the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that influenced PayCheck's decision to join the U.S. Army. Drawing on his experiences as a combat veteran who served more than 20 years, including operations in Afghanistan, the confrontational recording challenges the commercialization of military sacrifice and questions the authenticity of artists who portray experiences they have never personally endured. The song received an in-depth feature from Saving Country Music, exploring PayCheck's personal perspective on the song's meaning.

PayCheck's musical heritage takes center stage on 'Sons Of The Spark,' his collaboration with fellow independent artist Struggle Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. Released May 15, the outlaw-country recording examines the expectations and challenges of carrying a famous family name while forging an independent identity. The collaboration surpassed 50,000 Spotify streams during its first week of promotion and earned placement on Holler's New Country Songs playlist.

PayCheck also reveals a more playful side on 'Texan One Day,' released Oct. 9. The upbeat recording celebrates the Lone Star State's culture, landscapes, cowboy traditions and enduring appeal. Inspired in part by PayCheck's admiration for Lyle Lovett's 'That's Right (You're Not From Texas),' the song took on new personal significance as PayCheck began preparing for a move to Texas.

Perhaps the album's most intimate recording is 'Daddy Are You Listening?', released Nov. 6. Written as an imagined conversation with his late father, Johnny PayCheck, the song reflects on the milestones, accomplishments and family moments the elder PayCheck never lived to witness. Now a husband and father of three daughters, John uses the song to express what he wishes he could tell his father about the man he has become, the family he has raised and the lessons he continues to carry with him.

'There's a lot of my life in this album,' he continued. 'I sing about my dad, and there's a sadness in those songs that doesn't really go away.'

Together with album tracks including 'Clover,' 'Point Them North,' 'Uber To The Opry,' 'Pieces,' 'All Up To Time' and 'Shine,' the previously released singles establish the emotional and musical range of Better Plan. Written primarily by PayCheck, with contributions from longtime collaborator Scott Gabbey and Jennings, the album emphasizes the storytelling traditions that have long defined country music.

'I think what makes this album special to me is that I'm not just singing songs I like,' PayCheck says. 'I'm going deeper, putting more of my story, more of myself into every part of them. The writing, the arrangements, the instruments, the way we approach a song, even the little things people might not notice on the first listen. I'm becoming more intentional about all of it.'

Media Appearances

PayCheck joins the 'Pickin' It Out With Andrew Pope' podcast, premiering on Nov. 23 at 7pm CST, and Westwood One's 'Country Gold with Steve Harmon,' airing the weekend of Nov. 27 on local stations and Sunday nights at 7pm CT on WSM-FM Nashville.

PayCheck previously previewed Better Plan on RFD-TV's Market Day Report, WKRN-TV's Local On 2 and WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour.

Better Plan Track List & Songwriters

'Better Plan' (John PayCheck)

'Clover' (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

'Sons Of The Spark' (John PayCheck, Struggle Jennings)

'Point Them North' (John PayCheck)

'Uber To The Opry' (John PayCheck, Scott Gabbey)

'Battles You Never Knew' (John PayCheck)

'Pieces' (John PayCheck)

'Texan One Day' (John PayCheck)

'Stop and Say Hello' (Scott Gabbey)

'All Up To Time' (John PayCheck)

'Daddy Are You Listening' (John PayCheck)

'JD Foster' (John PayCheck)

'Turn the Page' (John PayCheck)

'Shine' (John PayCheck)

Remaining 2026 Better Plan Tour Dates

DEC 11 – Potomac Gardens / Coltons Point, Md.

DEC 12 – The Country Western Music Festival / Aiken, S.C.

For additional tour updates, follow PayCheck on BandsInTown or visit johnpaycheck.com/shows.

About John PayCheck

John PayCheck is a road-tested traditional country artist building a modern career through shows, songs, and consistency—without chasing trends or shortcuts. Born in Nashville and based out of Texas, he got his start the old-school way: as a roadie, learning the business while traveling with his father, country legend and Grand Ole Opry member Johnny PayCheck—then stepping out to forge a path that's uniquely his own.

John's momentum is backed by national press: Forbes profiled him around 'More Days Behind' and his own lane in country music, American Songwriter premiered his 'Honky-Tonk Blackout' music video in an exclusive, and Cowboys & Indians spotlighted 'Foolish Ways' with a C&I Music Video Premiere. His debut single 'Lone Stars' landed on the MusicRow charts, and he's a CMA of Texas Jim & Mona Boles Legacy Award recipient and recognized by the Academy of Western Artists in 2021 for best country album.

His second album earned GRAMMY consideration in 2025, landing in a limited field of 45 releases in its category under consideration for nomination. Co-writing with Erin Enderlin, Struggle Jennings, and longtime collaborator Scott Gabbey, PayCheck recorded 18 new tracks in Nashville with producer Bill McDermott, and in 2026 he'll take the next step on the multi-state 'Better Plan Tour' ahead of his third album, Better Plan, due out on November 27, 2026 with single releases all throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Allen Clark



Photo Credit: Allen Clark

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