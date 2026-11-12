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John Pattern and Archive of Ram Dass Release Rainbow Body LP Featuring Mantra-Based Electronic Music

the album pairs Ram Dass's chanting of ancient Buddhist mantras with Pattern's original electronic production.

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John Pattern and Archive of Ram Dass Release Rainbow Body LP Featuring Mantra-Based Electronic Music

Musician John Pattern and the archive of Ram Dass will release their new LP Rainbow Body on 11/13 via Soul Land Records. Across the collection, Pattern takes archival recordings of Ram Dass chanting ancient, inherently healing mantras and weaves them into his own electronic dance music compositions, creating an uplifting synthesis designed to help move listeners to create a mind-heart connection.

As a final preview of the album, they shared the title track and video 'Rainbow Body.' On the track, Ram Dass chants an ancient Buddhist mantra to purify the body, speech, and mind and transform delusion into wisdom as Pattern builds warm, original electronic music with a major pulse around the recording.

The 'Rainbow Body' single is available to listen now.

John Pattern and Archive of Ram Dass Release Rainbow Body LP Featuring Mantra-Based Electronic Music Image

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