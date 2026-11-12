My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
John Pattern and Archive of Ram Dass Release Rainbow Body LP Featuring Mantra-Based Electronic Music
the album pairs Ram Dass's chanting of ancient Buddhist mantras with Pattern's original electronic production.
Musician John Pattern and the archive of Ram Dass will release their new LP Rainbow Body on 11/13 via Soul Land Records. Across the collection, Pattern takes archival recordings of Ram Dass chanting ancient, inherently healing mantras and weaves them into his own electronic dance music compositions, creating an uplifting synthesis designed to help move listeners to create a mind-heart connection.
As a final preview of the album, they shared the title track and video 'Rainbow Body.' On the track, Ram Dass chants an ancient Buddhist mantra to purify the body, speech, and mind and transform delusion into wisdom as Pattern builds warm, original electronic music with a major pulse around the recording.
The 'Rainbow Body' single is available to listen now.
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