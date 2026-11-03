John Dwyer to Open DAZZLE CAMO Art Show at Los Angeles' Gallery Sade, Proceeds Benefit ACLU

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John Dwyer has announced that DAZZLE CAMO, his latest art show, will take place at Gallery Sade in Los Angeles, California. The show opens on Saturday, November 7th from 7-11pm. It will be on view every Saturday and Sunday from 7-11pm and available via private viewing appointments until November 29th. All artist proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

DAZZLE CAMO is John Dwyer's second solo show at Sade and serves as further proof of his unique dedication to animalistic levels of honesty in the face of inhuman absurdities – crafting weaponized remedies to societal maladies.

John Dwyer explains:

'Your first impression is your strongest and most true.

Im by no means trained or learned in art.

Im feeling my way around in the dark trying to find one little slice of peace.

Escapism is for me.

Why not?

Our world, our teenage country is fed on fear, wallowing in inhumanity.

So the arts are my personal refuge

And now the statement ...

Dazzle camouflage was used experimentally during WWI as a way to confuse the attacker.

Bright contrasting shapes and patterns on war-craft to trick the enemy's eye

Which end is the ass, which is the face etc...?

Ridiculous, absurd & undeniable hilarious.

But lovely and brilliant at the same time (look it up)

This show is called 'Dazzle Camo' because these things that ail us are right out in the open.

You are blown away by the audacity.

So repulsive, your mind numbs to get a grip.

And yet it makes sense

Muddy the field of perception and nobody really knows what the f is going on

Now, with a constant supply of murky misinformation and slanted reality we are waist deep in the mire.

We are at a crossroads and we all know it.

These works are just my improvised ideas on canvas, a reflection of contemporary woes.

They are big because my eyes are fed and I can't be bothered to work small

Slimy supremacist secret police & withering wicked war machines hide in plain sight

Weaponized inundation of malign misinformation

Reptilian billionaires re-route history

AI trundling towards the inevitable

SO I embrace the handmade

These paintings took a year to make

I took time off to do it.

I enjoyed it

I am fortunate

All artist proceeds will be donated to the ACLU

f FASCISM

You are either in or you are out'

DAZZLE CAMO is showing at Gallery Sade from November 7th to 29th.

For art-related inquiries, contact Sade-LA@Sade-LA.com.

Photo Credit: Artwork by John Dwyer







Photo Credit: Artwork by John Dwyer

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