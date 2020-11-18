Joey Pero Releases New Single 'Let It Go'

Broadway actor and trumpet recording artist Joey Pero has announced the release of a new single featuring Savannah Smith; Let It Go from the Disney hit movie FROZEN. "We pulled out all the stops for this release" He said. "Let It Go is so iconic throughout the world, we had to assemble a team that would make this recording a stand-out".

Pero, 39, collaborated with top musicians for his release. An award-winning producer/engineer Robert L. Smith whose resume' includes collaborations with the likes of artists Lady Gaga, U2, David Bowie and Aerosmith. Pero enlisted a friend and prominent Las Vegas talent Savannah Smith to carry the torch for the widely revered vocal track. Smith, known for her impressive power and vocal range has been a featured performer on Vegas the Show and performs with her own band The Moonshiners which features a throw-back twist on modern music.

Pero brought his signature high notes and technique to the track and a delicate vocal quality to underscore Smith's unyielding vocal. "I used trumpet, flugelhorn and piccolo trumpet on this recording" he said.

Pero played the part of Nick Radel in the Tony award-winning musical Bandstand directed by Andy Blankenbuehler and written by Richard Oberacker and Rob Taylor. His debut record Resonance catapulted him to world-wide recognition in 2009, establishing his unique musical prowess and collaborating with the likes of Phoebe Snow, Freddie Cole and Jack Antonoff. He was a featured performer at the first inauguration of Barack Obama that same year.

Pero was most recently seen on the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar written by Sir Andrew Loyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice before covid-19 halted all Broadway shows and touring companies.

"I've plans to release music on a more frequent basis now, including serious work on a new rock opera aimed for Broadway" He said.

Let It Go is available on iTunes, Spotify and all major digital distribution sites.

For more information, visit joeypero.com

Follow Joey Pero on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @joeyperomusic

