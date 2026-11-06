Joey Daniel Joins Cécille Records with 'Need I Say More' EP

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Dutch DJ and producer Joey Daniel is set to release his 'Need I Say More' EP on 6th November via Cécille Records. The EP follows after extensive club support in the weeks of leadup to the release, including from prolific names such as Marco Carola, Nic Fanciulli and Nick Curly.

Joey is one of the few artists who has watched the Cécille story unfold from the very beginning. His relationship with the label goes back more than ten years, and signing with the label has long been a goal of his. For the team, he's someone they've always wanted on the label, so they're really happy the time has finally come. The label has huge respect for him, as an artist and just as much as a person, which makes welcoming him to the Cécille family even better.

The Need I Say More EP has been a long time in the making. The two sides worked closely together, taking their time to get it exactly where they wanted it, and the result is a seriously massive three track club EP. 'Need I Say More' brings together three proper club records: pure groove, built for the dancefloor, connecting Joey's Signature Sound with what Cécille has always been about.

Speaking on the record, Joey Daniel states:

'I've been following Cécille since day one, and the label has always been a big inspiration for me, both in the music I play and the music I make. I've known Nick Curly for many years. I used to book him for my own events back in the day, and years later, when my international career took off, we started touring together, playing b2b sets and becoming good friends along the way. So there's a lot of history there. I've always wanted to release on Cécille with the right music. An EP that truly represents who I am as Joey Daniel, while connecting naturally with the sound and identity of Cécille. That's always been my vision.

Working with the Cécille team has been an amazing journey. They welcomed me with open arms from the start, and we've shared the same ambition to make this release something special. The tracks came together naturally, without chasing a particular sound or trend. For me, this EP is exactly where my sound and Cécille meet. I couldn't think of a better way to make my debut on the label.'

For more than two decades, Joey Daniel has built a reputation on consistency and a clearly defined musical identity: groove-first, driving and timeless. Raised in Rotterdam's underground scene, he held residencies and programmed some of the city's biggest clubs before launching his own night, 300mph, which brought international and national artists to the city every month and helped lay the foundations of the scene as it exists today. It was also where he threw his own all-night-long parties and played the whole night himself, a format that became his signature.

Joey's talents became recognised on the international stage, after a run of dates in Ibiza, he was asked to play an afterparty and ended up playing a set of nearly twelve hours, with the people from Music On listening. A debut for the brand followed in 2015, then a place on the roster and a full-season residency in 2016. That same year he closed the main stage at Sunwaves Festival then a live set for Boiler Room at Watergate in Berlin.

His relationship with Music On continues to this day. Since then, he has played many of the scene's most respected rooms and festivals, including Music On, Paradise, Solid Grooves, Sonus Festival, Awakenings, Creamfields, Parklife, The Warehouse Project, Häï, Ushuaïa and UNVRS Ibiza. In the studio, his output follows the same logic: groove-led, understated and made to outlast the moment. With releases on Cuttin' Headz, Moodchild, Boogeyman, Moon Harbour, Knee Deep In Sound, Get Physical and his own imprint SiO Records, he has stayed true to that philosophy.

For Cécille Records, this is a long-awaited moment and a release from an artist, who has watched the story unfold from the very beginning. 'Need I Say More' EP releases on 6th November.

Buy/stream the EP on Beatport

Tracklist

Track 1: Joey Daniel – Need I Say More

Track 2: Joey Daniel – Move Around

Track 3: Joey Daniel – Right There

Follow Joey Daniel

Website | SoundCloud | Spotify

Follow Cécille Records

SoundCloud







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