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Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro

The Grateful Dead cover band features Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Joe Russo.

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Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro

Joe Russo's Almost Dead comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 20, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead is Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Joe Russ; a Grateful Dead cover band.

EVENT DETAILS

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, One Abe Brenner Place, 300 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401

Saturday, February 20, 2027

Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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