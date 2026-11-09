My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead to Perform at Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro
The Grateful Dead cover band features Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Joe Russo.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, February 20, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead is Marco Benevento, Dave Dreiwitz, Tom Hamilton, Scott Metzger and Joe Russ; a Grateful Dead cover band.
EVENT DETAILS
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, One Abe Brenner Place, 300 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Saturday, February 20, 2027
Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. via TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.
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