Joe Flood Releases Two New Albums, PARK WALK BIKE BUS TRAIN and FABLES, FIBS, AND FOIBLES

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Journeyman songwriter, performer, and musician Joe Flood has simultaneously released two new full-length albums: Park Walk Bike Bus Train and Fables, Fibs, and Foibles. Both albums can be purchased digitally on Bandcamp or physically on Joe's website.

Conceived as 'flip sides' of each other, the 26 combined tracks cover an adventurous sonic and lyrical landscape. Speaking to the present while aiming for the timeless with humor and poetry, the recordings feature an array of old friends and collaborators, including Jim Weider (The Band, Levon Helm Band), Jono Manson, Mark Horn (The Derailers), Andres Villamil, and Brazilian vocalist Pedro Iaco. Instrumentation spans everything from Uilleann pipes and rackett bassoon to musical saw, marimba, vibes, and Joe's signature array of stringed instruments.

This prolific creative streak reflects the relentless curiosity and musical range that have defined his career. His live performances draw on his deep catalogue of original songs interspersed with stories of his experiences as a busker in the U.S. and abroad and his scholarship on the history of American folk and popular song.

Joe has several live music videos of songs off these new albums, with more on the way.

Watch Joe Flood Live

If I Was 10,000 People

About the Blue

Be Bird

Red White and Blue Blues

The Rooster's Lament

Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Joe has spent decades making music in every imaginable way–as a songwriter, sideman, busker, studio musician and performer. His songs have been recorded by legends like The Band, The Bottle Rockets, Joan Osborne, and Laura Cantrell, and he has shared stages and studios with Blues Traveler, Rick Danko, Eric Andersen, Kelly Willis, Happy and Artie Traum, Mojo Nixon, Tom Russell, Sylvia Tyson, and Greg Trooper, and many others. He is also a historian of American folk and popular song and a translator of the great French chansonnier Georges Brassens.

Bandcamp Friday falls on November 6. Both albums are available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp: Park Walk Bike Bus Train and Fables, Fibs, and Foibles. Physical copies can be purchased on Joe's website.

Live Date

On November 6 Joe will be performing at the Olde Church Acoustic Series (First Congressional Church, 62 Colony St) in Meriden, CT with Marc Douglas Berardo and Craig Bickhardt. 7pm.

To learn more about Joe's career and explore his full discography, visit his official website.







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