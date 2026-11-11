Jodeci to Bring Forever My Lady 35th Anniversary Tour to Restored Loew's Jersey Theatre

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Jodeci will bring the 35th Anniversary Tour of Forever My Lady to the newly restored Loew's Jersey Theatre in Journal Square on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. The performance is part of the historic venue's opening lineup.

For Jodeci, the New Jersey appearance also carries a hometown connection. The group once called Bergen County home during the years when their soulful harmonies, bold style and unforgettable songs helped define the sound of a generation. Now, K-Ci, JoJo, Mr. Dalvin and DeVanté Swing return to the Garden State to celebrate the music that made fans fall in love.

From 'Forever My Lady,' 'Come & Talk to Me' and 'Stay' to favorites including 'Cry for You,' 'Feenin'' and 'Freek'n You,' Jodeci's catalog remains a soundtrack to romance, heartbreak and everything in between. Their blend of gospel-rooted vocals, passion and hip-hop attitude changed R&B—and continues to influence artists today.

Released in 1991, Forever My Lady introduced a sound that would become unmistakably Jodeci. The album reached No. 1 on Billboard's R&B albums chart and delivered three No. 1 R&B singles: its title track, 'Stay' and 'Come & Talk to Me.' Over their career, the group has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and earned five No. 1 hits, ten Top 10 hits and three No. 1 albums on the Billboard charts.

The setting promises to make the evening even more memorable. Originally opened in 1929 as one of the celebrated 'Wonder Theatres,' Loew's Jersey Theatre has been restored to preserve the grandeur and craftsmanship of its movie-palace beginnings. Its ornate surroundings bring a sense of occasion to a night built around music that has endured for 35 years.

EVENT DETAILS

JODECI — 35TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR OF FOREVER MY LADY

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Loew's Jersey Theatre

54 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City, NJ

Tickets and information: LoewsJersey.com

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

About Loew's Jersey Theatre

Loew's Jersey Theatre is a historic live entertainment venue in Jersey City's Journal Square, originally opened in 1929 as one of the five famed 'Wonder Theatres,' celebrated for its grand scale, opulent detail, and immersive entertainment experience. After more than 40 years of limited use, the theatre has undergone a historic restoration, preserving its original character while transforming it into a versatile 21st-century live entertainment space. The restoration is a collaborative partnership between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey/NJEDA, and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). Its unique standing-room-only floor and flexible seating allow the theatre to accommodate 2,600–4,000 guests, hosting a wide range of live entertainment. As a premier New Jersey venue, it cultivates its own audiences while providing a landmark cultural destination in the heart of Journal Square that honors its history and serves both local and regional communities.

For more information on Loew's Jersey Theatre, visit LoewsJersey.com or follow @LoewsJerseyTheatre across social media on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn.





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