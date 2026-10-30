Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jo Dee Messina Releases HEADS CAROLINA, TAILS CALIFORNIA 30th Anniversary Live
The live recording was captured at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest with the audience singing every word.
Three decades have passed, and Jo Dee Messina is still betting on a coin toss on 'Heads Carolina, Tails California (30th Anniversary - CMA Fest).' Commemorating a milestone for her 1996 Platinum-certified breakout single, Messina performed the career-defining hit for a capacity crowd at Nashville's Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026, where the live recording was captured. Fans can be heard singing every word back to her as Messina throws caution to the wind on a country anthem that still holds up 30 years later. 'Heads Carolina, Tails California (30th Anniversary - CMA Fest)' was written by Mark D. Sanders and Tim Nichols; and produced by Byron Gallimore and Tim McGRaw.
Since launching her career, Messina has become known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 singles. Messina has also earned accolades and nominations from Billboard, the GRAMMY Awards, the ACM AWARDS, the CMA Awards, and the AMAs.
A true icon, Messina has become a North Star in the music world, carving a path for artists and inspiring the younger generation from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell's ode to 'Heads Carolina, Tails California,' and Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane's cover of 'Lesson in Leavin'.' She's more than merely a country icon. Her impact continues to transcend genres and generations.
2026 has been a hell of a year for Messina, as she released Bridges, her first studio album in over a decade. Written almost entirely by Messina herself, Bridges stands as her most authentic and personal work to date, a deeply reflective journey through heartbreak and healing, faith and perseverance, challenges and growth, and unwavering resilience.
The ongoing Bridges tour has been wildly successful with Messina selling out shows in numerous markets and packing venues across the country while at the same time her current radio single 'Message in a Bottle' continues to chart on mainstream country radio for a 17th straight week.
For all news, and up to date information, visit jodeemessina.com.
Jo Dee Messina on Tour
11/06/26 - The Truth - Nashville, TN^
12/10/26 - Opry Country Christmas at The Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN
01/16/27 - Renaissance Theatre - Mansfield, OH
01/29/27 - French Lick Resort & Casino - French Lick, IN*
01/30/27 - Rhythm City Casino Resort - Davenport, IA*
02/24/27 - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo - San Antonio, TX
03/05/27 - Lori's Roadhouse - Liberty Township, OH
03/06/27 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI
04/18/27 - Two Step Inn - Georgetown, TX
04/22/27 - Gila River Hotels & Casino Wild Horse Pass - Chandler, AZ
04/23/27 - Stagecoach Festival - Indio, CA
04/24/27 - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV*
06/12/27 - Wild Adventures Theme Park - Valdosta, GA
07/23/27 - Country Jam - Eau Claire, WI
^ w/support from Jessie James Decker
* w/ support from Olivia Lane
About Curb Records
Celebrating over 60 years in business, Curb Records is the largest independently distributed record company in America. Owned and operated by Mike Curb and founded in 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGRaw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING + COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Francesca Battistelli, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Kelsey Hart, among many others.
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