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Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko has announced Jhené Aiko Presents: Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience, an expansive arena tour in support of her latest album, Westside Whimsy. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will bring Aiko's signature blend of soulful R&B to audiences across North America. Aiko will be joined on select dates by special guest H.E.R., while the tour will feature Swae Lee and Karri on all dates.

Kicking off March 10 in St. Louis, the North American leg will make stops in major cities including stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, and more before wrapping May 21 in Aiko's hometown at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The tour builds on the remarkable success of Aiko's 2024 sold-out, 27-market Magic Hour Tour, which marked her first headlining tour in seven years and saw her sell out arenas across North America in support of an album released nearly five years earlier. The fan demand prompted a second run of dates, reaffirming Aiko's appeal and her ability to connect with audiences on a massive scale.

This new trek follows the release of Aiko's latest album, Westside Whimsy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and garnered over 336 Million global streams to date, the album marks the first chart-topping album of her career. Released September 11, the project is her first studio album in six years and made history as the first R&B album by a woman to reach No. 1 on the chart in 2026. The milestone sets the stage for Ark to Agartha – A Westside Whimsy Experience, as Aiko brings this new chapter of her artistry to life on stage.

Tickets

Fans can sign up at jheneaiko.com/tour for the artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10 AM ET. The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM local time, which begins Friday, November 20 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Verizon Presale

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Jhené Aiko Presents: Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Wednesday, November 18 at 10 AM Local Time to Thursday, November 19 at 10 PM Local Time. Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App, and learn more about Verizon Shine here.

VIP

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive access to the Westside Whimsy Soundbath Experience with Jhené Aiko, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP merchandise item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Jhené Aiko Presents: Ark to Agartha - A Westside Whimsy Experience 2027 Dates

With Special Guest *H.E.R. | ^Swae Lee | # Karri Will

Wed, Mar 10 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center ^#

Fri, Mar 12 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center ^#

Sat, Mar 13 | Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum ^#

Mon, Mar 15 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center ^#

Thu, Mar 18 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena ^#

Fri, Mar 19 | Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center ^#

Sun, Mar 21 | Chicago, IL | United Center ^#

Mon, Mar 22 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena ^#

Wed, Mar 24 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^#

Fri, Mar 26 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center *^#

Sat, Mar 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden *^#

Mon, Mar 29 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 1 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena *^#

Fri, Apr 2 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center *^#

Sat, Apr 3 | Philadelphia, PA | Xfinity Mobile Arena *^#

Mon, Apr 5 | Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena *^#

Wed, Apr 7 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center *^#

Thu, Apr 8 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Center *^#

Sat, Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *^#

Mon, Apr 12 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center *^#

Wed, Apr 14 | Sunrise, FL | Amerant Arena *^#

Fri, Apr 16 | Memphis, TN | FedEx Forum *^#

Sat, Apr 17 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center *^#

Tue, Apr 20 | Fort Worth, TX | Ariat Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 22 | Austin, TX | Moody Center *^#

Sat, Apr 24 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center *^#

Tue, Apr 27 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena *^#

Thu, Apr 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Mortgage Matchup Center *^#

Fri, Apr 30 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena *^#

Sat, May 1 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center *^#

Fri, May 7 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center *^#

Sun, May 9 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center *^#

Wed, May 12 | Portland, OR | Moda Center *^#

Thu, May 13 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena *^#

Sat, May 15 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena *^#

Wed, May 19 | Salt Lake City, UT | Maverik Center *^#

Fri, May 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena *^#





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