Jessie Ware Releases New Song 'Middle Of The Night' on SUPERBLOOM Deluxe Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jessie Ware today announces Superbloom (Deluxe Edition), arriving digitally today via EMI Records. Expanding on her acclaimed sixth studio album, the deluxe edition features new song 'Middle Of The Night', alongside extended versions, remixes and a collection of live recordings captured throughout the Superbloom era.

Leading the release is 'Middle Of The Night', a brand new addition to the Superbloom universe, offering fans another glimpse into the rich, euphoric world Jessie has created around the album.

The deluxe edition also features extended versions of 'Ride' and 'Sauna', alongside a Majestic remix of 'Don't You Know Who I Am?'. Completing the collection is a series of live recordings, capturing the energy and theatricality of Jessie's celebrated live performances, including 'Pearls' (Live from Bournemouth), 'Automatic' (Live from Coventry), 'Don't You Know Who I Am' (Live from Middlesbrough), '16 Summers' (Live from Bristol Soundcheck), 'Mon Amour' (Live from Kingston) and 'Wildest Moments' (Live from Nottingham).

Released in April, Superbloom marked the latest chapter in Jessie Ware's acclaimed run of albums, following What's Your Pleasure? and 2023's That! Feels Good!. Expanding her increasingly euphoric sonic world, the album embraces glittering, Studio 54-inspired groove-pop, exploring themes of pleasure, intimacy, connection and transformation.

Jessie has continued to bring the world of Superbloom to life on stage with her biggest global tour to date. The tour has seen Ware take to some of the world's most iconic stages, including a sold-out show at New York's legendary Radio City Music Hall, as well as her first-ever UK arena run and a landmark headline show at London's The O2. Bringing together celebration, glamour, theatre and unapologetic joy, the Superbloom Tour has further cemented Jessie's reputation as one of the most captivating live performers in contemporary pop. Earlier coverage detailed the tour's launch at Radio City Music Hall.

Across her career, Jessie has established herself as one of Britain's most distinctive contemporary pop voices, earning multiple BRIT Award nominations and six UK Top 10 albums, with her latest release Superbloom charting at number 2.

Away from music, Jessie co-hosts the hugely successful podcast Table Manners alongside her mother Lennie, building a devoted audience through their warmth, humour and conversations with some of the world's most interesting cultural figures.

With Superbloom (Deluxe Edition), Jessie Ware invites listeners further into the world of her latest album, bringing together new music, reimagined tracks and live moments from an era defined by celebration, glamour and unapologetic joy.

Disc One

1. The Garden Prelude

2. I Could Get Used To This

3. Superbloom

4. Automatic

5. Chariots of Love Interlude

6. Sauna

7. Mr Valentine

8. Love You For

9. Ride

10. Don't You Know Who I Am?

11. 16 Summers

12. No Consequences

13. Mon Amour

Disc Two

1. Middle Of The Night

2. Sauna (Extended Version)

3. Don't You Know Who I Am? (Majestic Remix)

4. The Way We Were

5. Pearls (Live from Bournemouth)

6. Automatic (Live from Coventry)

7. Don't You Know Who I Am (Live from Middlesbrough)

8. 16 Summers (Live from Bristol Soundcheck)

9. Mon Amour (Live from Kingston)

10. Wildest Moments (Live from Nottingham)

Tour Dates

Tue 10/11/26 – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

Thu 12/11/26 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu

Fri 13/11/26 – Gdansk, PL – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 14/11/26 – Vilnius, LT – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 16/11/26 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

Wed 18/11/26 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

Fri 20/11/26 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 21/11/26 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sat 28/11/26 – London, UK – The O2

Tue 01/12/26 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Weds 02/12/26 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 04/12/26 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow International Arena

Sat 05/12/26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone