Jessie James Decker and Jo Dee Messina Team Up for Festive Duet of "Holly Jolly Christmas"

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Platinum-selling singer-songwriter and three-time New York Times bestselling author Jessie James Decker is kicking off the holiday season with a new rendition of 'Holly Jolly Christmas' alongside country music icon Jo Dee Messina. Listen here.

The collaboration is a full-circle moment for Decker, who grew up singing along to Messina's hits. The two first shared the mic last December, when Decker welcomed Messina into her Nashville home for an acoustic 'stair session' of Messina's 1999 hit 'Lesson in Leavin'' and recently reconnected for Messina's show at The Truth in Nashville earlier this month. Their take on 'Holly Jolly Christmas' carries that same easy chemistry into a seasonal classic, produced by Eric Arjes.

'Getting to sing 'Holly Jolly Christmas' with one of my music idols, Jo Dee Messina, is such a pinch-me moment,' says Decker. 'I grew up loving her voice, and now I get to call her my friend, something that will never stop feeling special. When she asked me to do a show with her, I was over the moon. Sharing the stage and a little Christmas magic with someone I admire so much is a memory I'll treasure forever.'

'Jessie called with this idea and I jumped on it. Christmas is my favorite time of year and Jessie is one of my favorite people,' says Messina. 'We always have so much fun together. Why not bring that fun together for some holiday joy that we can share with other people. I'm so grateful that she thought of me for this. It's so fun.'

The single caps a busy fall for Decker. Her latest cookbook, The Secret Sauce, debuted as a New York Times bestseller following its October 6 release through HarperCollins, making her a 3x NYT bestselling author. Her new wellness platform, JJD Fit Club, has drawn over 40,000 paid subscribers since launching this summer.

Like Decker, Messina has had a monumental year with the release of Bridges, her first studio album in over a decade, which received wide acclaim from outlets including American Songwriter, Billboard, BuzzFeed, PEOPLE, The Tennessean, US Weekly, Women's World and more. Messina has been on tour in support of the record, selling out shows in numerous markets and packing venues across the country while at the same time her current radio single 'Message in a Bottle' continues to climb the mainstream country radio charts.

About Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker is a platinum-selling singer songwriter, multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, television personality, fashion designer, lifestyle entrepreneur, and three-time New York Times bestselling author. This fall, Jessie expanded her culinary brand with the release of her latest New York Times bestselling cookbook The Secret Sauce, published by HarperCollins on October 6. Co-written with her sister Sydney Rae Bass and mother Karen Parker, the book celebrates the family's Southern, Sicilian and Cajun roots through recipes, stories, and entertaining traditions. The book builds on her Just Feed Me lifestyle brand, which also includes the Just Feed Me Cookware Collection, available at Walmart and on QVC.

A prolific entrepreneur, Jessie recently launched one of her fastest growing ventures to date, JJD Fit Club, inspired by her longtime passion for health and wellness and the overwhelming response to her daily workouts, recipes and wellness routines. In under two months, JJD FIT has attracted nearly 40,000 paid subscribers making it the largest launch and largest app on its platform. Jessie is also the founder of KITTENISH, a women's apparel line personally designed by Jessie herself with collections available through a flagship Nashville store, Nordstrom and REVOLVE.

While building a globally recognized lifestyle brand, Jessie has remained a constant presence in music with over 250 million streams across her catalog. With more than seven million followers across her social platforms, Jessie has built a globally recognized lifestyle brand that reflects her Southern roots, entrepreneurial spirit, family-first values, and authentic connection with her audience.

About Jo Dee Messina

Over the past decade, Jo Dee Messina — like all of us — has encountered road bumps both minor and heartbreaking: loss, struggle, and sicknesses that might have wrecked someone without glimmers of light to hold onto. Her music. Her children. Her faith. And all of it is woven throughout Bridges.

Written almost entirely by Messina herself, Bridges stands as her most authentic and personal work to date, a deeply reflective journey through heartbreak and healing, faith and perseverance, challenges and growth, and the unwavering resilience that has defined her over the past decade.

Known for her powerful vocals and extensive catalog including nine No. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 singles — Messina has also earned accolades and nominations from Billboard, the GRAMMY Awards, the ACM AWARDS, the CMA Awards, and the AMAs.

A true icon, Messina has become a North Star in the music world, carving a path for artists and inspiring the younger generation from Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson to Cole Swindell's ode to 'Heads Carolina, Tails California,' and Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane's cover of 'Lesson in Leavin'.' She's more than merely a country icon. Her impact continues to transcend genres and generations.

Jessie James Decker: jessiejamesdecker.com

Jo Dee Messina: jodeemessina.com

Photo Credit: Grace Kirkman







Photo Credit: Grace Kirkman

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