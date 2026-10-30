Jesse Welles to Launch THE KINGDOM IS WITHIN YOU EU/UK Tour February 2027

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Jesse Welles has shared two new songs, 'The Nerd Reich' and 'Whirlwind.' Both 'Whirlwind,' produced by Mike Elizondo, and 'The Nerd Reich,' produced by Welles himself, are staples of his live set. Welles also released the music video for 'Whirlwind,' directed by Hannah Gray Hall.

Jesse Welles has also confirmed his 2027 'The Kingdom Is Within You' EU/UK tour. Welles will headline shows in cities including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Glasgow, Dublin and more in February 2027. He will also perform in Belgium, Switzerland, Cologne, Hamburg, Milan, and Bristol for the first time. Tickets for these dates will go on sale here on Friday, Nov 6 at 10am local.

Recently, Jesse Welles released his sixth studio album, Masks Off, a culmination of his work since he came to prominence by performing songs in the Arkansas wilderness where he was raised and currently resides. 'These songs were highlights of the past year, and they sort of speak to the moment we're at,' he states. 'I'm not trying to tell folks how to think or get a reaction. All I do is write my lyrics, make my records, and cross my fingers,' Jesse shares. The album includes songs that show the introspective and personal side of his songwriting like, 'Siddhartha,' 'This and Not Some Other Way,' and 'Won't You Come Out Tonight,' as well as studio versions of fan-favorite protest songs that have become staples of Welles's set, including 'Join Ice,' 'Red,' and 'Domestic Error.' Masks Off is available on all formats here.

Welles has had a whirlwind year, including receiving four GRAMMY Award nominations, performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and garnering praise from Vulture, Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, and CBS News, who urged, 'If you're wondering whether folk music is still relevant today, take a listen to Jesse Welles.' Releasing eight full-length albums and dozens of songs within the span of two years, Welles has attracted millions of followers, generated over 1 billion total views and streams, and collaborated with everyone from Joan Baez and Billy Strings to Mt. Joy, Margo Price, and Sierra Ferrell.

Welles has gone viral by performing stripped-down, acoustic songs often played to a smartphone camera in the Arkansas wilderness. Tracks like 'War Isn't Murder,' 'United Health,' which The New Yorker says 'takes John Prine's craggy empathy and adds a tincture of Brian Jones's sinister charisma,' and 'Walmart' have earned him tens of millions of streams, over 4 million followers on social media, and a groundswell of acclaim. While Welles may have recently come to the attention of many due to the popularity of his videos across social media, he has been writing and performing since the age of 12, when he finally scrounged up enough money for a $56 first act guitar from Walmart. Bringing the guitar everywhere, he played along to the radio and gleaned wisdom from local old-timers. He fed his obsession by checking CDs out of his hometown's public library and burning them to the family computer, embracing classics from Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, and Woody Guthrie.

Jesse Welles The Kingdom Is Within You 2027 EU/UK Tour

2 Feb – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

3 Feb – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

4 Feb – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

9 Feb – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset

10 Feb – Hamburg, DE – Markthalle

11 Feb – Amsterdam, NL – Gashouder

13 Feb – Cologne, DE – Stadthalle

14 Feb – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

16 Feb – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

17 Feb – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

19 Feb – London, UK – Roundhouse

20 Feb – Manchester, UK – Academy

21 Feb – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

23 Feb – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall







Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall

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