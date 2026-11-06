Jesse Solomon Releases "High Road" Single Addressing Mental Health

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Genre-blending singer-songwriter and TV personality Jesse Solomon released his latest single, 'High Road,' on November 6. The upbeat yet emotional track pairs soulful vocals with polished pop production and a message of perseverance, exploring the mental fortitude it takes to keep moving forward through life's challenges and battles with mental health.

Listen to 'High Road' here.

Through lyrics that reflect the experience of masking pain and navigating life's darker moments, Solomon captures the contrast between outward appearances and the struggles people carry privately. Inspired by Solomon's own mental health struggles, the song serves as an anthem of resilience and a reminder that you never know what someone is going through, balancing its introspective message with a smooth, infectious sound.

For every pre-save the song received, Solomon donated $1 to Project Healthy Minds, which provides easier access to mental health services.

While many first discovered Solomon as a breakout cast member on Bravo's Summer House, he has continued to build momentum as a musician, captivating audiences with his vocal ability, charismatic stage presence, and timeless approach to songwriting. A two-time cancer survivor, Solomon was inspired to fully pursue music after experiencing a cancer scare at his five-year cancer-free checkup, a pivotal moment that reinforced his commitment to following his passion.

A trained vocalist who studied Vocal Jazz Performance at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, Solomon draws inspiration from artists including Frank Sinatra and John Mayer, blending the warmth of classic jazz and soul with the polish of modern pop. His distinctive sound has earned recognition from Rolling Stone, which compared him to Michael Bublé, highlighting his ability to bring a classic vocal sensibility to a new generation of listeners.

With 'High Road,' Solomon continues to carve out his own lane in the pop landscape, pairing expressive vocals and enduring songwriting with an evolving sound that reflects both where he comes from and where he's headed.

About Jesse Solomon

Jesse Solomon was trained as a vocal jazz performance artist at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, and is now a genre-blending singer-songwriter redefining modern soul with timeless style and undeniable charisma. Based between New York and Miami, he first gained national attention as a breakout cast member on Bravo's Summer House, where his tongue-in-cheek track 'What Would Jesse Solomon Do' went viral during an episode and reignited his passion for performing. Blending the smooth elegance of jazz, the emotional depth of classic soul, and the polish of contemporary pop, Jesse's sound is rooted in live instrumentation and classic songwriting, influenced by artists ranging from John Legend and Frank Sinatra to John Mayer and Michael Bublé. Rolling Stone recently spotlighted him as the 'next-generation Michael Bublé,' praising his ability to bring a timeless sound to today's pop landscape. Whether performing with a full band or at the piano, Jesse creates intimate, memorable moments that connect across generations, and as he works on his debut project, he continues to forge a path that seamlessly blends music and media into one cohesive story.

Follow Jesse Solomon

Apple Music: music.apple.com/gb/artist/jesse-solomon/1751755746

Instagram: instagram.com/jessesols/?hl=en

TikTok: tiktok.com/@jessesols







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