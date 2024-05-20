Jeonghan & Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN to Release First Single Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SEVENTEEN’s JEONGHAN and WONWOO are coming together to release their first-ever single album THIS MAN, slated to debut on June 17 at 6 PM KST (5 AM ET).

A cryptic logo trailer revealing the two members of the unit was unveiled on May 19, followed by a futuristic teaser trailer titled ‘The City.’ Set in a bustling metropolitan area at nighttime, the trailer shows lightning striking the city and causing a momentary blackout. A multitude of flyers then shower the screen, confirming that the album will drop on June 17.

Widely recognized as the creative powerhouse of K-pop, SEVENTEEN has consistently reaffirmed their musical diversity through clever interplay of units among the 13 members. Aside from the original Hip-hop, Vocal, and Performance Units, various combinations have come forth with colorful music unique to their own colors, including WONWOO and MINGYU’s single “Bittersweet (feat. LeeHi),” SVT LEADERS’ track “CHEERS,” and most recently, BBS’ Single Album SECOND WIND.

The announcement of JEONGHAN and WONWOO’s first single album further heightens excitement, with its release scheduled shortly before SEVENTEEN’s highly anticipated performance at Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stage. The new unit’s album will follow SEVENTEEN’s Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE dropped on April 29, which recorded sales of 3.18 million copies despite being a compilation album.

Pre-order for THIS MAN began on May 20 and more information about pre-orders is available on Weverse.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. The creative powerhouse closed out 2022 as the first K-pop act to win PUSH Performance of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards as well as Best New and Best Push at MTV European Music Awards before reaching new heights. In 2023, 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No.1 on World Albums chart, proceeding to become the top 2 best-selling albums in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the biggest-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.2 million copies sold worldwide. The K-pop icon will continue to expand their global reach in 2024, returning to Europe with upcoming performances at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin following their dedicated speech and performance session at the 2023 UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment

