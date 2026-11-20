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Jean-Michel Jarre today (November 20) releases the special 50th anniversary edition of his seminal album OXYGENE via BMG. Originally released in France in 1976, before its international release in 1977, OXYGENE helped bring electronic music to a global audience and established Jarre as one of the defining figures of the genre. Recorded in the former kitchen of his Paris apartment using an eight-track tape machine, a homemade mixing desk and a small collection of synthesisers and electronic instruments, the album went on to sell more than 18 million copies worldwide.

At the heart of the anniversary edition is a new 2026 remaster of the original stereo mix, created at Abbey Road Studio from the original analogue tapes to restore the full dynamics and character of the recording. The release includes a 180g black-vinyl edition, half-speed mastered and cut by Miles Showell; CD; limited-edition coloured eco-vinyl; digital editions; and a deluxe Blu-ray mediabook featuring OXYGENE in Dolby Atmos for the first time, alongside a new 5.1 mix, the 2026 stereo remaster and selected archival material. The Dolby Atmos version was mixed by David Kosten, Steven Wilson and Jean-Michel Jarre for Distant Swimmer.

Five decades after its release, OXYGENE continues to resonate across generations of artists and listeners.

OXYGENE 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION is out now via BMG: https://JeanMichelJarre.lnk.to/oxygene50PR

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the announcement of the anniversary edition.

OXYGENE REIMAGINED

The anniversary has also inspired OXYGENE REIMAGINED, an AI-powered creative experience developed with BMG that invites audiences to create their own interpretations of 'Oxygene Pt. 2.' Using text prompts, participants can work with watermarked stems from the original recording and an additional sound library to generate new arrangements and accompanying visuals powered by Google Gemini. Creations can be shared as part of a growing fan gallery.

'While composing Oxygene, synthesisers were opening up an entirely new world of sound,' Jarre says. 'Today, AI offers us another tool for exploration - not a replacement for human creativity. For me, AI means 'Augmented Imagination'. Oxygene Reimagined invites you to experiment, play with the technology and discover something unexpected. The tool itself allows you to create your own mix from the original stems.'

A second set of stems taken from 'Oxygene Pt. 6' will be released on December 4 to coincide with the album's 50th anniversary.

Explore OXYGENE REIMAGINED: https://jeanmicheljarre.lnk.to/oxyregen

MACHINES: A HISTORY OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC

The anniversary edition arrives just prior to the U.S. publication of MACHINES: A HISTORY OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC by Thames & Hudson. Drawing on Jarre's exceptional collection of electronic and electro-acoustic instruments, the book–available everywhere in the U.S. on November 24–presents 130 specially photographed machines and traces more than a century of electronic music, starting with the first electrified instruments of the early 20th century through analogue synthesis, the digital revolution, immersive multimedia and AI-assisted creation. Contributors include Armin van Buuren, Vince Clarke, Gillian Gilbert, Nicolas Godin, Richie Hawtin, Johnny Marr, Gary Numan, Benjamin John Power, Nick Rhodes and Hans Zimmer.

2027 Live Dates

GREAT PYRAMIDS OF GIZA - CO-HEADLINE WITH ANYMA

March 19 — Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

March 26 — Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

SUMMER LIVE

July 11 — Wolfsburg, Germany — Autostadt Festival

July 13 — Aachen, Germany — Kurpark Classix

July 15 — Lyon, France — Les Nuits de Fourvière

July 16 — Lyon, France — Les Nuits de Fourvière

July 19 — Murcia, Spain — Murcia ON, Plaza de Toros de Murcia

OXYGENE & BEYOND — 2027 TOUR DATES

September 21 — Katowice, Poland — Spodek Hall

September 22 — Lodz, Poland — Atlas Arena

September 24 — Gdansk, Poland — Ergo Arena

September 27 — Cluj, Romania — BT Arena

September 29 — Budapest, Hungary — MVM Dome

October 2 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena

October 3 — Prague, Czechia — O2 Arena

October 6 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Gashouder

October 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Gashouder

October 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Gashouder

October 11 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

October 14 — Paris, France — La Seine Musicale

October 15 — Paris, France — La Seine Musicale

October 16 — Paris, France — La Seine Musicale

October 19 — London, UK — The O2

October 21 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

October 24 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi

Further worldwide dates will follow. Full tour dates and tickets: https://jeanmicheljarre.lnk.to/tour

About Jean-Michel Jarre

Jean-Michel Jarre has always been a futurist in his field. Throughout his illustrious career, the composer, performer, producer, and cultural ambassador has continued to break new ground with his music and his mastery of creative innovation. From his early pioneering role in electronic music, his use of multi-channel audio technology and production, to his recent explorations into the realms of VR performance and the metaverse, technology is at the forefront of everything he does. He is quoted as claiming that 'today is the most exciting time to create, to make music, and to share across so many mediums.'

Jarre is UNESCO ambassador for education, science and culture, an unconditional defender of the planet and the environment and Laureate of the Stephen Hawking Medal for scientific communication. Jarre's current catalog, which now includes 22 studio albums, has generated sales of more than 85 million worldwide to date, and earned him countless awards and nominations.

Throughout his career, Jarre has taken as canvas, some of the most iconic landmarks and UNESCO World Heritage sites around the globe for his creative, cultural, and environmental message. He has also set new Guinness World Records for live audience attendance at concerts in several emblematic locations. He was the first western musician to be invited to perform in China and has also created and performed concert-events at the Great Pyramids in Egypt, the Sahara Desert, the Forbidden City & Tiananmen Square, the Eiffel Tower, the Dead Sea, Al Ula and more. He has consistently sold-out arena and stadium tours across the continents, as well as performing at major festivals including Coachella.

In 2021, he rang in the new year with Welcome To The Other Side, a groundbreaking livestream broadcast worldwide from a virtual Notre Dame in Paris. Entertainment trade publication US Pollstar states that the livestream attracted record breaking audiences of over 75 million viewers worldwide across various platforms, television channels and VR. On 25th December 2023, Jarre performed Versailles 400: a unique hybrid artistic creation conceived specifically to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Château de Versailles and performed in real life live from the Hall of Mirrors and in virtual reality.







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