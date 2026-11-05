Jay Sean to Tour UK in October 2027 With Four Headline Shows in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London

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Diamond-selling British singer, songwriter and trailblazing international hitmaker Jay Sean has announced the Diamond Era Tour UK 2027, a highly anticipated run of four UK headline shows celebrating one of the most remarkable and enduring careers in contemporary R&B and pop.

Taking place across O2 Academy Leeds, O2 Ritz Manchester, O2 Academy Birmingham and closing in O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, from 5 -9 October 2027, the four dates will see Jay perform the songs that have defined a career spanning more than two decades, from early UK breakthroughs, to global chart domination and record-breaking success in the US.

Tour Dates

5 October 2027 - Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

6 October 2027 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

8 October 2027 - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

9 October 2027 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Ticket Information

Fan sign-up opens – 10am, Thursday 5 November

O2 Priority Presale - 10am, Wednesday 11 November

Artist Presale – 10am, Thursday 12 November

General On Sale – 10am, Friday 13 November

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The Diamond Era Tour marks an incredible milestone for Jay, whose iconic global smash 'Down' has been certified Diamond, making him the only South Asian artist in history to achieve this, and the first South Asian artist to score a Billboard Hot 100 No.1 single. Since his sold-out UK Origins Tour in 2024, Jay has been consistently dropping new music racking up billions of streams, most recently was this summer's afro-dance banger 'Body'.

Jay Sean said: 'UK, we've got some catching up to do! There's something about performing back home that just hits differently. You've been part of this journey since day one, and these songs hold so many memories for all of us. I can't wait to get back on stage, relive those moments, make some new ones, and celebrate the Diamond Era together. This one's going to be special.'

Few artists can match Jay Sean's global impact. Jay Sean has pioneered what global success looks like for South Asian artists in Western popular music across over two decades. Following the smash hit global success of 'Down' (feat. Lil Wayne), there was a run of five consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits, which cemented his place on the international stage with singles including 'Do You Remember' (feat. Lil John and Sean Paul), 'Ride It', 'Maybe' and '2012 (It Ain't The End)' (with Nicki Minaj). In 2020, Jay returned to No.1 across Europe with the billion-streaming 'Ride It' Remix alongside Regard, introducing his music to an entirely new generation of global listeners, underlining the lasting appeal of a catalogue that continues to resonate around the world.

The Diamond Era Tour promises an unforgettable live celebration of those milestones, bringing together classic hits, fan favourites and music from across Jay Sean's career.

About Jay Sean

Diamond-selling British singer, songwriter and international hitmaker Jay Sean has spent more than two decades bringing his signature blend of R&B and pop to audiences around the world. His global smash 'Down' made history, establishing Jay as the first South Asian artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the only South Asian artist to earn a Diamond-certified single. Following a run of international hits and billions of streams, Jay continues to reach new audiences through new music, media projects and a catalogue whose influence spans generations and continents. Jay has continued to release new music, with his latest single, “Body,” released earlier this summer, spending ten consecutive weeks on the BBC Asian Network's A-List.

Expanding beyond music, Jay is set to launch his own premium podcast series, 'Everything Changes', where Jay and guests enjoy an unfiltered chat about the nature of identity through career, friendship, family, success and failure. A documentary about Jay's career and musical legacy is currently in production with award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer Unjoo Moon. Jay is also developing and starring in a scripted comedy series, 'Not Quite There Yet', with BAFTA and EMMY Award-winning production house, Big Deal Films. Jay's company, 3AM Entertainment, in collaboration with Range Media Partners (Shaboozey, Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow) continues to explore partnerships with South Asian music and culture-pushing trailblazers.









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