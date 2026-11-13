Jaxson Free Releases "Doin' My Best," Song About Living with Anxiety and Panic Attacks

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Chart-topping songwriter Jaxson Free has released 'Doin' My Best' (now available via Goat Island), a song that captures the realities of living with anxiety and panic attacks. Free puts words to an experience that can often be difficult to explain, detailing not only the physical symptoms that accompany anxiety but also the emotional exhaustion of navigating thoughts and feelings he knows he shouldn't have to carry.

Written by Free by himself (and produced by himself and Tyler Dopps) and delivered with an earnest, slightly somber tone, the song paints an intimate picture of the complicated push and pull between thoughts and feelings and the internal battles that come with anxiety, like fighting between wanting to reach out while simultaneously worrying about being a burden and knowing his thoughts don't make sense but being unable to shut them down. Beneath it all is a longing for relief – to escape the heaviness, quiet the noise and finally feel the weight lift.

'This song is definitely the most personal one I've ever written. I was in the thick of a spiral and just started writing what I was feeling, hoping that by putting it on paper, it'd get it all out my head or at least distract from it all, I never really intended to release it,' shares Jaxson Free. 'Putting feelings into words is what we all strive to do as artists and songwriters but this one felt different to write, like there was more of a weight to it and I'm proud to get it out there in the world.'

Already a certified hitmaker with several No. 1s to his name as a songwriter, as an artist, the North Carolina native is showing significant growth across both streaming and social platforms—a testament to the independent artist's rapidly expanding fanbase and undeniable upward trajectory. 'Doin' My Best' is Free's fifth single with Goat Island Sound, following 'Walk in This Bar,' 'Don't Come Lookin,' 'LET U GO' and 'Get Go,' which were reimagined for his Skyline Sessions.

Named one of Music Row's 'Top 100 Songwriters of 2025,' Free is on a hot streak recently garnering his third No. 1 as a songwriter (for Thomas Rhett's 'After All The Bars Are Closed'), earning another BMI Award, expanding his social following with figures exceeding one million on TikTok alone and earning more than one BILLION streams as a songwriter (in 2025 alone). Since moving to Nashville from Raleigh and signing to Goat Island, Free has become one of the most in-demand songwriters, penning hits for everyone from Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Lana Del Rey, Quavo and more. Three of his songs were included on Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken, which took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Country Album. He was also a writer on Tucker Wetmore's hot summer single 'Sunburn,' Zach John King's new 'Run For Them Hills,' and Jacob Hackworth's record-breaking Top 30-and-climbing single 'What Took You So Long.'

Free is currently working on new music, having teased multiple new songs online, and is continuing to write massive hits for your favorite artists. For more information follow Jaxson on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube or visit his website.

About Jaxson Free

Jaxson Free is an extraordinarily rare creative force who can play multiple instruments, sing, write, produce and entertain audiences of all kinds. Akin to multi-threats like Timbaland, Pharrell Williams or Post Malone, Free's talent and deep appreciation for music transcends genres, giving the creative chameleon the ability to pen hits for artists including Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Lana Del Ray, Quavo and many more.

The virtuoso has earned millions of streams as an independent artist with sounds ranging from sleek R&B to alt-leaning Pop —and with his latest season of music, he adds a touch of his new home of Nashville to his catalog. He debuted his first single with Goat Island Sound 'Get Go' in September and has since followed it up with 'LET U GO,' and 'Don't Come Lookin.' Recruited to Music City by Goat Island, since signing with Kos Weaver and his team, Free has landed scores of multi-genre major label cuts (Bailey Zimmerman, Dom Innarella, Maddox Batson and more) as well as three No. 1 hits including the crossover smash by Kane and Katelyn Brown, 'Thank God,' Kane Brown's 'I Can Feel It' and Thomas Rhett's 'After All The Bars Are Closed.' He is also a writer on Jacob Hackworth's current record breaking Top 30 single 'What Took You So Long.'

The in-demand creator has caught the attention of many—from President Obama (his Raleighwood Hills project with Lesthegenius and Sonny Miles was added to 'President Obama's Favorite Songs of 2019' playlist) to Jelly Roll who enlisted Free to write several songs on his GRAMMY Award-winning album Beautifully Broken and gushed about Free and his talents on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, saying 'Remember his name. This kid's going to have 30-40 No.1's.'

The Carolina native is continuously writing countless tracks while playing shows and releasing new music. For more information visit www.jaxsonfree.com and follow him on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.







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