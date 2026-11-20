NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jax Hollow releases her new single, 'King's Gambit,' today, offering the first taste of her forthcoming third full-length album, Sugar Lion, due in early 2027. Blending blues-soaked guitar work, classic-rock swagger and an infectious pop sensibility, the track introduces a new chapter for an artist who has spent the past two years bringing her songwriting, guitar playing, and musical influences together into a cohesive new sound.

Built around a memorable guitar riff and a soaring, pop-inflected chorus, 'King's Gambit' captures the anticipation and vulnerability of revealing your feelings to someone when the stakes are uncertain. Drawing on the strategic risks of chess, Hollow explores the moment that plays out just before making an emotional move that could change everything.

'It's about that feeling right before you tell someone how you really feel about them, when you know you might be putting everything on the line,' says Hollow. 'You don't know if they'll feel the same way, if they'll pull away, or if taking that chance will change the relationship completely. I loved the idea of connecting that vulnerability to a chess move, because sometimes you have to be willing to risk something to find out what could happen.'

The single sets the stage for Sugar Lion, an 11-track collection that marks a defining moment in Hollow's artistic evolution. Written over the course of two years and shaped by sessions in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and Nashville, the album brings together the influences that have long informed her music while establishing a distinctly personal identity. Hollow calls that sound 'femme rock,' a combination of blues-rooted guitar riffs, powerful vocals, classic-rock energy, pop hooks and an unapologetic embrace of femininity, confidence and sexuality.

Already recognized for her formidable guitar playing and commanding live performances, Hollow has drawn comparisons to Sheryl Crow and Melissa Etheridge from Rolling Stone France, while Guitar World has praised her 'Hendrixian' playing, citing shades of Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen. She has also shared the stage with Etheridge at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, earning the admiration of the Grammy-winning artist.

With Sugar Lion, however, Hollow is looking beyond comparisons. After years spent exploring different musical directions, she has created what she considers her most cohesive and fully realized work to date, a record that brings her guitar playing, songwriting and personality into sharper focus.

'King's Gambit' is available on all major streaming platforms now. Sugar Lion is expected in early 2027.

For more information, visit www.jaxhollow.com.





See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone