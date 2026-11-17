"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Drive-By Truckers to Tour Summer of Joy Shows
Tickets go on sale November 20 with a pre-sale beginning November 18, and a portion of proceeds supports Nuçi's Space.
Six-time GRAMMY winner Jason Isbell will head out next summer with his band the 400 Unit, alongside Drive-By Truckers, for the Summer of Joy tour. Isbell recently wrapped his annual residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and celebrated another successful weekend of his ShoalsFest in Alabama last month, where he reunited with Drive-By Truckers to perform their album Decoration Day.
A dollar from every ticket sold on the Summer of Joy Tour will go to Nuçi's Space, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Athens, GA. Their mission is to prevent suicide. With a focus on musicians, Nuçi's Space advocates for and helps to alleviate the suffering of those living with a brain illness and fights to end the stigma of mental illness. To accomplish their mission, Nuçi's Space maintains a health and resource center for musicians and offers programs and services in three main areas: Health & Wellness, Musicians Services, and Youth Support.
Pre-sale for the Summer of Joy tour begins Wednesday, November 18th at 10am local time through Thursday, November 19th at 10pm local time. General on sale begins Friday, November 20th at 10am local time.
Kicking off in Nashville on Thursday, May 6, Isbell and the 400 Unit will make stops at iconic venues including The Pinnacle in Nashville, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
One of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, Isbell's Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in 2025 and captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.
Summer of Joy Tour Dates
Thursday, May 6, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
Friday, May 7, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
Saturday, May 8, 2027 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Sunday, May 9, 2027 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
Tuesday, May 11, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Thursday, May 13, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater
Friday, May 14, 2027 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Saturday, May 15, 2027 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 16, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Thursday, July 22, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Friday, July 23, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Saturday, July 24, 2027 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater
Sunday, July 25, 2027 - Charlotte, NC - TD Amp Ballantyne
Tuesday, July 27, 2027 - Washington, DC - Wolf Trap
Wednesday, July 28, 2027 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Friday, July 30, 2027 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, July 31, 2027 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
Sunday, August 1, 2027 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
Tuesday, August 3, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Wednesday, August 4, 2027 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Friday, August 6, 2027 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Saturday, August 7, 2027 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Sunday, August 8, 2027 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Monday, August 9, 2027 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Thursday, August 19, 2027 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender
Friday, August 20, 2027 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Saturday, August 21, 2027 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Sunday, August 22, 2027 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 24, 2027 - Austin, TX - United Heritage Hall
Wednesday, August 25, 2027 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas
Friday, August 27, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
Saturday, August 28, 2027 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
Sunday, August 29, 2027 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
Monday, August 30, 2027 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center
Thursday, September 2, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms
Friday, September 3, 2027 - Portland, OR - TBC
Sunday, September 5, 2027 - Park City, UT - Deer Valley Concert Series
Monday, September 6, 2027 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
Tuesday, September 7, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
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