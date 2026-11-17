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Six-time GRAMMY winner Jason Isbell will head out next summer with his band the 400 Unit, alongside Drive-By Truckers, for the Summer of Joy tour. Isbell recently wrapped his annual residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and celebrated another successful weekend of his ShoalsFest in Alabama last month, where he reunited with Drive-By Truckers to perform their album Decoration Day.

A dollar from every ticket sold on the Summer of Joy Tour will go to Nuçi's Space, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Athens, GA. Their mission is to prevent suicide. With a focus on musicians, Nuçi's Space advocates for and helps to alleviate the suffering of those living with a brain illness and fights to end the stigma of mental illness. To accomplish their mission, Nuçi's Space maintains a health and resource center for musicians and offers programs and services in three main areas: Health & Wellness, Musicians Services, and Youth Support.

Pre-sale for the Summer of Joy tour begins Wednesday, November 18th at 10am local time through Thursday, November 19th at 10pm local time. General on sale begins Friday, November 20th at 10am local time.

Kicking off in Nashville on Thursday, May 6, Isbell and the 400 Unit will make stops at iconic venues including The Pinnacle in Nashville, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

One of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, Isbell's Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in 2025 and captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

Summer of Joy Tour Dates

Thursday, May 6, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

Friday, May 7, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

Saturday, May 8, 2027 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Sunday, May 9, 2027 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Tuesday, May 11, 2027 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Thursday, May 13, 2027 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

Friday, May 14, 2027 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Saturday, May 15, 2027 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 16, 2027 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Thursday, July 22, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Friday, July 23, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Saturday, July 24, 2027 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater

Sunday, July 25, 2027 - Charlotte, NC - TD Amp Ballantyne

Tuesday, July 27, 2027 - Washington, DC - Wolf Trap

Wednesday, July 28, 2027 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Friday, July 30, 2027 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, July 31, 2027 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

Sunday, August 1, 2027 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Tuesday, August 3, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Wednesday, August 4, 2027 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Friday, August 6, 2027 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Saturday, August 7, 2027 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sunday, August 8, 2027 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Monday, August 9, 2027 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Thursday, August 19, 2027 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender

Friday, August 20, 2027 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Saturday, August 21, 2027 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Sunday, August 22, 2027 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 24, 2027 - Austin, TX - United Heritage Hall

Wednesday, August 25, 2027 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

Friday, August 27, 2027 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Saturday, August 28, 2027 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Sunday, August 29, 2027 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Monday, August 30, 2027 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center

Thursday, September 2, 2027 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms

Friday, September 3, 2027 - Portland, OR - TBC

Sunday, September 5, 2027 - Park City, UT - Deer Valley Concert Series

Monday, September 6, 2027 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 7, 2027 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom









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