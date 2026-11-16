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Virginia-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Janie Barnett has announced the long-awaited audiophile vinyl release of Under My Skin: Cole Porter Reimagined, due November 20, 2026 via Minor Regrets Records.

The genre-fusing album arrives three years after its limited digital release in 2023. Barnett turns 15 of Porter's sophisticated classics on their head, reinterpreting them with raw, rootsy soul, infused with jazz and Americana, with the help of Randy Brecker, Bill Frisell, John Patitucci, Catherine Russell, Jerry Douglas, Sara Caswell, Sierra Hull, Larry Campbell and other artists from across a wide spectrum of genres. Barnett plays her Gibson 1957 Country Western guitar on the album.

'It's a warm, woody beauty whose age gives it a velvety exotic tone that I have never heard in any other guitar,' she explains.

Mixed by Michael Golub, mastered by Alan Silverman for Arf! Mastering, and manufactured by Grama Pressing Lda in Portugal, the project was inspired by Barnett's decades-long imagining: what if Porter's classic songs, with lyrics full of longing, lust and desire for true love, were pared down to arrangements with fiddle, mandolin, dobro and the classic jazz-age piano and upright bass?

Barnett, an acclaimed Roots/Americana artist and in-demand session singer, took on the project as a grand departure from her work as a songwriter because she was curious and motivated. Long drawn to Porter's songbook, she nurtured a dream of wrapping it in her own vision for years.

'That sense of surrender to one's emotional core, that soft vulnerable beauty – this is what I've experienced in both Americana and these Cole Porter compositions. I've always seen the connection,' she explains.

In 2019, on the precipice of what would become the Covid pandemic, Barnett had an unforeseen opportunity to make her Porter record and took it: all of her wish-list musicians, ranging from Jerry Douglas in Nashville to Bill Frisell in Brooklyn, were off the road and eager to play. They all knew each other and delighted in overlapping their parts from their home studios. She was interested in re-thinking and reshaping Porter's songs, not just with the roots instrumentation, but sometimes through re-harmonization.

In choosing which songs to explore, and ultimately include, there were challenges. 'I am sharing stories of passion, desperation and obsession,' says Barnett, who resides in Brooklyn. As torturous as love can be, we can't live, we can't breathe without some version of these emotions. I feel the passion of these obsessions through the roots instrumentation. To my ears, the stringed nstruments I used carry the kind of emotion I hear in Porter's songs'

''Under My Skin' emerged through my guitar,' she goes on to say. 'The figure that involves the sharp 11 tension in that title song perfectly reflects the angst of obsession. I have two versions of 'You Do Something to Me' because that song, again, is about love and obsession just taking over one's whole existence: The up-tempo bluegrass version reflects the pure joy of that overwhelming feeling, while the slower, re-harmonized version, featuring Bill Frisell and Nicki Richards, reflects the sheer torture. This duality is our human experience, and Cole Porter is the master of evoking that duality.'

'Of all the writers of the golden age of the American Songbook, Cole Porter creates the most heightened of emotional/physiological experience: that an inexplicable love – perhaps an irrational love, can literally become a part of your physical body, so much so that it hurts. You find you can't turn back from it, it's now in your blood. That phenomenon actually inspires me, although I sure wish I didn't know the experience personally!' Barnett says.

The treatment of Porter's songs is now available on classic vinyl. Barnett has brought together some of the finest players and singers in the American lexicon, who together have created a unique take on the timeless compositions.

Under My Skin: Cole Porter Reimagined arrives November 20, 2026.

About Cole Porter

Born into Gilded Age luxury, Cole Porter defied family expectations to forge a life in popular music, trading classical expectations for exotic melodies, harmonic innovation and modern rhythms coupled with sophisticated, urbane lyrics packed with cultural references, sexual innuendo, and complex rhymes. In so doing, Porter wrote the songs that form the backbone of the Great American Songbook – timeless numbers that have transcended generations. Known as the Sophisticate of Tin Pan Alley, it's well-documented that Porter lived a passionate life as a closeted gay man while in a long marriage with Linda Thomas.

Track Listing

1. I've Got You Under My Skin from Born To Dance, 1936 – JB: vocal, guitar; Duke Levine: guitar, mandola; Jerry Douglas: dobro

2. Night and Day from The Gay Divorcee, 1934 – JB: vocal, guitar; Keith Sewell: guest vocal, banjo; Sierra Hull: mandolin; Stuart Duncan: fiddle; Viktor Krauss: upright bass

3. In The Still Of The Night from Rosalee, 1937 – JB: vocal, guitar; Larry Campbell: pedal steel; Jerry Douglas: dobro; Stuart Duncan: fiddle; Viktor Krauss: upright bass

4. Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye from Seven Lively Arts, 1944 – JB: vocal; Ben Stivers: piano; Antoine Silverman: fiddle; Richard Hammond: upright bass

5. You Do Something To Me from Fifty Million Frenchmen, 1929 – JB: vocal, guitar; Nicki Richards: guest vocal; Bill Frisell: guitar; Stuart Duncan: fiddle; Viktor Krauss: upright bass

6. True Love from High Society, 1955 – JB: vocal, guitar; Cliff Eberhardt: guest vocal, dobro; Kenny White: piano; Richard Hammond: upright bass

7. Begin The Beguine from Jubilee, 1935 – JB: vocal, guitar; Larry Campbell: pedal steel; Randy Brecker: flugel horn; Richard Hammond: upright bass

8. Mind If I Make Love To You from High Society, 1955 – JB: vocal, guitar; James Maddock: guest vocal, guitar; David Immergluck: mandolin; Michael Golub: programming

9. From This Moment On from Out Of This World, 1950 – JB: vocal, guitar; Matt Rollings: piano; Stuart Duncan: fiddle; Duke Levine: mandola; Viktor Krauss: upright bass

10. You're The Top from Anything Goes, 1934 – JB: vocal, guitar; Catherine Russell: guest vocal; Ben Stivers: piano; David Mansfield: fiddle; Rachelle Garniez: accordion; Richard Hammond: upright bass

11. I Concentrate On You from Broadway Melody of 1940, 1940 – JB: vocal, guitar; Darryl Tookes: guest vocal; Ben Stivers: piano; Larry Saltzman: dobro; Richard Hammond: upright bass

12. So In Love from Kiss Me, Kate, 1948 – JB: vocal, guitar; Ben Stivers: piano; Larry Saltzman: mandolin; Gary Schreiner: accordion; Richard Hammond: upright bass

13. You Do Something To Me live version from Fifty Million Frenchmen, 1929 – Ben Stivers: piano; Larry Saltzman: guitar; Matt Beck: mandolin; Gary Schreiner: accordion; Alex Hargreaves: fiddle; Richard Hammond: upright bass

14. You'd Be So Easy To Love from Born To Dance, 1936 – JB: vocal; Ben Stivers: piano; Andy Snitzer: tenor sax; Richard Hammond: upright bass

15. After You, Who? from The Gay Divorcee, 1934 – JB: vocal; Ben Stivers: piano; Abbie Gardner: dobro; Patty Larkin: guitar; Richard Hammond: upright bass

16. Do I Love You from DuBarry Was a Lady, 1939 – JB: vocal, guitar, keyboards; Justin Stanton: trumpet; John Patitucci: upright bass

For more information, visit www.janiebarnett.com.





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