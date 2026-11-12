Jamie T Announces Kate Nash and Willie J Healey as UK Tour Support, Dates From December

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Following his return to Jools Holland on Sunday night, Jamie T announced today [Thursday 12th November] that Kate Nash will support him on the London and Manchester dates of his forthcoming UK Tour, with Willie J Healey on the other cities. The nationwide tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 6th and 7th December with stops in Newcastle (8th - sold out), Leeds (14th - sold out), Glasgow (15th - sold out & 16th), Manchester (18th) and Brighton (20th) has been selling fast. Tickets remain for Birmingham 6th, Glasgow 16th, London's Wembley Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live here.

Fans that tuned into Later… with Jools Holland on Sunday night caught a glimpse of what's to come. Delivering the anthemic album opener '3310' with a full band and classic, boisterous Jamie T energy he's known for, he turns things down a notch, flexing his sonic dexterity with the hypnotic and introspective 'Tallahassee' with Leif Vollebekk joining his band on the keys and vocals. Ahead of the 20th anniversary of his debut album Panic Prevention next year, Jamie has cemented himself as one of the foremost British songwriters and performers of a generation.

Last month he landed his second OCC #1 album with his sixth album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) via Polydor Records. Beating Drum & Bass heavyweights Chase & Status to the top spot, this achievement followed Jamie's first #1 Album, 2022's The Theory of Whatever, with Ghosts selling 18,500 units in its first week. Since its release on the 9th October, it has been heralded as one of the best records of his career with multiple five and four star reviews from titles including NME, Classic Pop, Clash, Uncut, The London Standard, The iPaper and others. Over his 20 year career Jamie T has built legendary status. Dubbed 'a timeless voice' by Esquire in their 2026 Better Men issue, he joins only a handful of solo British artists with consecutive number 1 albums this decade.

About Jamie T

Since the release of his fifth album, 2022's OCC #1 Album The Theory of Whatever, he's been in all the right places. In 2023, he played his largest-ever headline show to a sold-out Finsbury Park (40,000), supported by the likes of IDLES and Kojey Radical. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Fred Again with 'Lights Burn Dimmer', a woozy, synth-drenched reimagining of Jamie T's 2023 anthemic 'Hippodrome' that traded on the original's wiry, cigarette stained tension for something more euphoric. The single arrived earlier this year, timed to a one off show at Alexandra Palace as part of Fred Again's '10 shows in 10 weeks in 10 cities' run.

As one of the most prolific artists of his generation, Jamie T boasts multiple Platinum and Gold albums (Panic Prevention, Kings & Queens, Carry on the Grudge) and singles ('Zombie', 'Sticks n Stones', 'Sheila') in the UK and over 800 million global streams, he has collaborated with everyone from Damon Albarn / Gorillaz, Lily Allen and The Maccabees; headlined Brixton Academy 8 times and played Glastonbury 4 including Headlining Woodsies/John Peel stage twice. As his debut album Panic Prevention turns 20 next year, Jamie's radically candid pen that won the heart of millions is writing its next chapter. Wiser, more perceptive and more incisive than previous iterations, on Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) Jamie is connecting with the parts of himself he kept at an arms length. This next chapter is honest, naive, and full of optimism and imagination.

About Kate Nash

In 2024, platinum selling recording artist, musician and actress Kate Nash released her album '9 Sad Symphonies', her first signed to the Kill Rock Stars label. She spent 18 months touring the world in support of it, including headlining the Leftfield Tent at Glastonbury for the second year running and a headline show at London's Kentish Town Forum, broken foot and all! In 2025 she released the trans ally anthem GERM, which saw Kate enter the Billboard Charts in the US and make headlines around the world. In March 2026, she headlined London's Roundhouse, performing songs from her catalogue with her band.

Kate Nash started her career on myspace in 2006. In 2007 her debut album, Made of Bricks, went to number one in the UK charts, and she was crowned 'Best Female Artist' at the 2008 BRIT Awards. She launched the Rock 'N' Roll for Girls After School Music Club to inspire a new generation of female musicians. She is currently shining a light on the crisis in live music touring through her campaign Butts for Tour Buses. Alongside her music career, Kate is also an actress and producer. She starred in 'Only Gold', the musical she wrote using her original songs, in New York in 2022. She is also known for playing Rhonda Richardson in Netflix's Emmy nominated 'GLOW' and Boudica in the BAFTA nominated 'Horrible Histories'.

About Ghosts (100 Days of Morning)

Written over a solo trip to Siena and built from years of lost voice notes and sketches, Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) digs deeper into his psyche and sees Jamie reclaim his identity, facing his demons with conviction imbued with a deep sense of hope. From the introspective Leif Vollebekk sampling 'Tallahassee' and anthemic album opener '3310', the tracklist nods to growing up and leaving youth behind, love, loss and the brittle nostalgia of halcyon indie-era nights. 'Ghosts, they follow you,' he declares on Jack Saunders' 'Hottest Record' and EA Sports FC 27 soundtrack, 'Waist 36, Leg 32', a meditation on haunting guilt, masculinity and the perils of consumerism.

At the centre of the album is a cover of 'Ghosts' by Paul Weller - a song about owning the hidden parts of our identity. Whilst he was struggling to rehearse for his Finsbury Park show in 2022, Jamie re-discovered the song from The Jam's back catalogue. Though in many ways Treays had 'nothing in the tank', the opening line, Why are you frightened, can't you see it's you // That's not a ghost it's a reflection of you, hit him like a bolt of lightning. Sitting with Ghosts in human and musical form sparked a reignition for Jamie, and thus his sixth album began to take form. On the impact of this moment, Jamie says: 'Slowly I found a way. A song genuinely helped me put my life back together and get to where I am now.' With the release of Ghosts, he closes the loop, leaving the liminal space held between his youth and his present self behind.

6th - O2 Academy, Birmingham

7th - O2 Academy, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

8th - O2 City Hall, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

11th - OVO Wembley Arena, London (MOVED FROM OLYMPIA)

12th - OVO Wembley Arena, London (MOVED FROM OLYMPIA)

14th - O2 Academy, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

15th - O2 Academy, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

16th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

18th - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th - Brighton Centre, Brighton (SOLD OUT)

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) Tracklist

1. 3310 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

2. Cocktail (Written by Jamie T, James Dring & Damon Albarn / Produced by James & Jamie. Additional Keys from Damon)

3. Waist 36 Leg 32 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

4. All I Wanna See Is Now (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Olly Burden)

5. The Won (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

6. Chelsea Girls (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song Ghosts)

8. Crimson & Clover (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

9. Crucible (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Hugo White)

10. Caught Cheating (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

11. Tallahassee (Includes sample of Leif Vollebekk's song Tallahassee. Produced by Jamie, Co-Produced by Hugo White)

Photo Credit: - Tom Beard











Photo Credit: - Tom Beard

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