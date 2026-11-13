James Droll Releases PERMADEATH EP as BIG GUY & THE VERY LARGE MEN

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With the PERMADEATH EP, Big Guy & The Very Large Men are back with a deeper, darker dive into the life of Nashville songwriter James Droll. The sophomore effort is out now, and a solo tour with She Returns From War and Maddie Medley kicks off tomorrow in Nashville.

Since Nashville songwriting veteran James Droll's debut of his Big Guy & The Very Large Men project with the soft hands, hard times EP earlier this year, the Spotify Glow program alumnus has found time between releases, shows, writing for other artists, and his many DIY creative endeavors to open his journal, sing into his phone, or ferociously type into his notes app. The result is a collection of five new stories on the all-new PERMADEATH EP, each bringing listeners even closer inside the inner workings of Big Guy's brain. Each story is a glimpse into what it might feel like to walk in Big Guy's boots, living an openly queer life in the epicenter of the bible belt. Featuring singles such as 'me, you, and her,' 'RED DOOR' featuring Abby Cates, and the title track, 'PERMADEATH,' Big Guy's latest output showcases a darker landscape, a defined moment, the truth in feelings, and the overarching question: 'Is it worth dying about?'

Melodic Mag called the PERMADEATH EP 'a masterclass in storytelling,' and Atwood Magazine praised the release, writing 'Personal confession and outrageous humor collide with a songwriter's gift for making even the messiest experiences worth singing about.'

Listeners can dive deeper into the world of Big Guy by streaming or purchasing PERMADEATH today at this link. Earlier, BroadwayWorld reported on the release of the single 'RED DOOR', featuring Abby Cates, ahead of the EP.

Big Guy is hitting the road with She Returns From War and Maddie Medley this fall. To stay up to date on all things Big Guy, follow on Instagram here.

PERMADEATH Tracklist

PERMADEATH

me, you, and her

RED DOOR feat. Abby Cates

CHOKE

BRASS TACKS

Catch Big Guy on Tour With She Returns From War and Maddie Medley

Nov. 14 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

Nov. 15 - High Dive Hi-Fi Lounge - Birmingham, AL

Nov. 16 - The World Famous - Athens, GA

Nov. 18 - The Pinhook - Durham, NC

Nov. 19 - Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC

Nov. 20 - Over Yonder - Savannah, GA

Nov. 21 - Seeker Coffee - Old Fort, NC

Nov. 22 - Cherry Street Tavern - Chattanooga, TN

More About Big Guy & The Very Large Men

Big Guy & The Very Large Men gives songwriter James Droll the platform to express the beauty, the danger, and the mess that comes with living an openly queer lifestyle in the epicenter of the bible belt. Having grown up in Pleasantville, Ohio, on a llama farm and with his family being deeply rooted in the evangelical church, it has been a journey to get to a place where Big Guy could even exist. Big Guy & The Very Large Men's debut soft hands, hard times EP, released in June of 2026, features renowned artists Fancy Hagood, Swim Team (Bridey Costello and Daphne Browdy), and Maddie Medley.

Already, Big Guy & The Very Large Men has taken Nashville by storm, named as ACME's June Artist of the Month and debuting at Bonnaroo 2026 with a 4 month residency at 5 Spot recently coming to a close. Even though James shines in the studio, his storytelling is best experienced live. He has opened for artists such as 21 Pilots, Noah Kahan, Joy Oladokun, Elohim, Greyson Chance, and Paper Route.









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