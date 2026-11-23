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A family man knocked to the ground, veterans raising their palms to pray, and a gray jay flying over the mountains and prairies: those are the images James Bruce Moore uses to ask where his country is headed. 'Canadian Sundown,' out now, is the Toronto singer-songwriter's patriotic lament, inspired by the 2022 protests in Ottawa. It's the first single from his upcoming album, 'Hope Is Medicine,' recorded in Brooklyn with Grammy-winning producer Dave O'Donnell.

'The song comes from a place of personal uncertainty rather than political certitude,' says Moore. 'It reflects my feelings of being lost, concerned, and afraid for a country I love as aspects of its history are reconsidered or rewritten.'

The song is also a tribute to his late father, a tail gunner who was shot down twice while fighting for his country and who ultimately died from his wartime experience. In the chorus, Moore sings, 'This today is not what we stand for / It's not what my father fought and died for.'

'Rather than attempting to tell listeners what to think, 'Canadian Sundown' invites them to consider what happened, what Canada means to them, and how a country can find its way when people no longer seem to agree on its story or direction,' he says. 'Perhaps people in other countries feel this way, too.'

For Moore, the answer lies in the song's closing image. The gray jay is a hardy year-round resident of Canada's boreal forest, and Canadian Geographic named it the country's national bird in 2016. In the song it flies 'over mountains and prairies' as its song is 'heard from shore to shore.'

'I see the song as a strong patriotic lament,' Moore says. 'My patriotism comes through in the lyrics, particularly in the song's final section, which expresses hope for Canada's future. I don't claim to have all the answers. Instead, 'Canadian Sundown' is an emotional appeal from someone looking at his country and asking: Where are we going? What happened to the Canada I knew? And can we find our way back to one another?'

Production and Musicians

O'Donnell produced, recorded, and mixed the song at The Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, New York. Ted Jensen mastered it. Moore sings and plays acoustic guitar, backed by a strong lineup:

Jason Loughlin on acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and mandolin

Viktor Krauss on upright bass

Dan Reiser on drums

Michael Bellar on piano, organ, accordion, and keys

O'Donnell is a strong believer in Moore. 'James Bruce Moore is a gifted artist, songwriter, musician, and singer, with a rich baritone voice and lyrical guitar style,' he says. 'His perspective on social justice and contemporary issues offers a much-needed viewpoint, that acknowledges the world's ills while providing hope and healing.'

About James Bruce Moore

Moore's own road to these songs has been a long one. He begged for guitar lessons at nine after hearing Elvis, taught himself bass, and was playing University of Toronto parties with a rock and roll band by 15. After high school he moved to London, joined a blues-rock band with three young English musicians, and played the city's club circuit. One night at the famed Speakeasy club, Robert Plant and Stan Webb of Chicken Shack were in the crowd.

Back in Toronto, family and career came first, but the songs kept coming. With producers George Rondina and George Koller at Number Nine Studio, he recorded his debut, 'Lisbeth,' live off the floor in 2011. He dedicated it to his late wife, Lisbeth Pettersson, who died that year. His follow-up, 'Soul's Journey Home,' leaned further into folk. Many of his newer songs are inspired by his wife, Carolyn, whom he reconnected with decades after an earlier romance and married in 2016.

The sun may be going down on the Canada Moore remembers. But at the end of 'Canadian Sundown,' the gray jays are still flying from shore to shore, and he believes the country and its people will find their way back to unity and oneness once more.

More information is available at jamesbrucemoore.com. The song is also available on Spotify and Bandcamp.





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