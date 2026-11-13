Jake Tavill Releases Fourth Studio Album WALK WITH ME, Shares "TRUST" Music Video

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Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Jake Tavill today releases Walk With Me, an introspective collection of songs taking you on a journey through heartbreak, nihilism, and hope. Alongside the album, he shared the music video for the final single, 'Trust.'

'Trust' is a heartbreaking track about being cheated on. Tavill shares that it touches on 'betrayal, loss of trust, and shattering of the facade of what was thought to be love, but clearly wasn't.' The music video takes this a step further, making a political statement, very timely following last week's midterm elections in the U.S. Tavill adds, 'The music video frames this in an interesting parallel to the government betraying those it's supposed to protect.'

About the album, Jake reflects, 'Walk With Me follows my journey through a relationship that I tried so hard to not let go of even as it got more and more painful to exist within. It's a meditation on love, heartbreak, trust, and yearning for healing that I hope helps others to feel seen, less alone, and know they deserve better.'

Walk With Me is a 7-song indie-soul glimpse into the realizations, anxiety, anger, and desperation of holding onto a relationship that wasn't meant to last. The title invites the listener to come along on a journey with Jake through love, heartbreak, nihilism, and hope. Written, recorded, and self-produced at various studios in New York City and New Jersey when Tavill was in his early 20s, young and naive, he hopes listeners take solace in the illogical and relatable rabbit hole that is young love lost.

The album features previously-released singles, 'Forgotten' and 'Cloudy,' two heart-wrenching, existential tracks that laid the groundwork for the introspective, poignant new project.

Tracklist

1. Howl

2. Trust

3. Tomorrow

4. Cloudy

5. Better

6. Game

7. Forgotten

About Jake Tavill

Founder and CEO of studios, entertainment, and media company Indigo Soul NYC and boutique indie label The Color Indigo Records, Jake Tavill is an artist, songwriter, producer, and engineer whose goal in life is to create, and empower others to create, moving art.

A graduate of NYU Tisch's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and the Village East Conservatory, Jake has released a number of albums (incl. The K-Seoul Sessions, Indigo Child and Twisted Ideology), coordinated Snarky Puppy's renowned GroundUP Music Festival, worked with talented musicians from Jazz to Pop, scored and engineered for Film/TV (notably hit K-Dramas such as It's Okay Not To Be Okay, A Piece of Your Mind, and Doona!), engineered for live and broadcast productions in world class venues such as Radio City Music Hall, and has had the pleasure to perform for audiences around the world.

As an artist, soulful melodies, empathetic lyrics, and moving instrumentation define his music, drawing influence from classic icons of soul, funk, and jazz like Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers, P-Funk and Miles Davis - as well as innovative modern music-makers like Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck, Moonchild, and Robert Glasper (who taught Jake at NYU.) Lauded as 'a bushy-haired singer with a sweet soulful voice' (American Songwriter Magazine) that's 'Magnetizing' (The Aquarian), 'thought-worthy' (The Burning Ear) and 'a kettle full of colorful soul with a lot of heart' (We Love That Sound), his music has garnered airplay on over 200 radio stations internationally.

Photo Credit: Zachary Grullon | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Zachary Grullon | Download Hi-Res

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