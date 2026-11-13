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Jake Bugg's Acclaimed New Album ALAMO Out Now, Video for 'When The Night' Shot at Mississippi Crossroads

the 11-song set, produced by Jimmy Hogarth and Steve McKewan, reconnects Bugg with the roots, blues, rock and folk influences of his earliest work.

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Jake Bugg's Acclaimed New Album ALAMO Out Now, Video for 'When The Night' Shot at Mississippi Crossroads

Acclaimed UK singer, songwriter and guitarist Jake Bugg's new album Alamo is out today on Thirty Tigers. Bugg has shared the video for the album opener 'When The Night.'

Following a performance at the famed Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, TN, Bugg took the opportunity to visit the place where, as legend has it, arguably the most pivotal moment in the history of music occurred. He drove down to the crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi where Robert Johnson made his deal with the devil that changed everything that came after. The pilgrimage had a profound effect on the young Bugg that stayed with him for years and seeped into the creation of Alamo. The video for 'When The Night' features footage from that impactful day.

Alamo is Bugg's seventh studio album and his first as an independent artist after spending his career on major labels. The 11-song set finds the artist reconnecting with the roots, blues, rock and folk-driven influences of his earliest work. Alamo re-introduces an artist with more life behind him, and considerably more to share.

Alamo was produced by a multi-grammy winning duo of producers Jimmy Hogarth (Anohni, Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini) and Steve McKewan (Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Eminem).

After nearly 15 years of dominating the UK and European charts and highlighting festivals all over, Jake Bugg is re-connecting with American audiences. His first single 'Never Can Tell' is receiving significant airplay at AAA and Americana radio.

Alamo is a testament to Jake Bugg's matured craft as a songwriter and an open-hearted revelation of his journey.

For news and updates visit JakeBugg.com.

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