Jack Harlow Releases EP SWEET ACTION II and Video for 'TOO SOON' Featuring Babyface

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Jack Harlow today releases a new EP titled Sweet Action II via Atlantic Records.

Alongside the new body of work, Jack has shared a video for the single 'TOO SOON' (FT. BABYFACE), directed by Rosie Marks.

Arriving six years after the original Sweet Action EP, Sweet Action II revisits the playful spirit of its predecessor with a more evolved perspective. The charm remains, but six years of life and experience bring a more candid, mature take on love, relationships and growing up.

Across its seven tracks, Sweet Action II finds Jack exploring the messy contradictions of modern romance, from new attraction and old attachments to jealousy and commitment. Blending sharp humor, conversational storytelling and vulnerability, the EP captures the tension between wanting love and holding on to freedom.

Sweet Action II pairs infectious production with melodic R&B samples and interpolations referencing Marques Houston, Lalah Hathaway, Peter Collins, Tank, Huey and Ideal as well as a feature with the GRAMMY Award-winning R&B icon Babyface on 'TOO SOON'. Harlow also collaborates with an array of producers across the project: Hollywood Cole, Angel Lopez, Jenius, Kid Culture, Aksel Arvid, Clay Harlow and Rogét Chahayed.

From his early recordings, Jack Harlow was recognized as leading the way for a new generation in music, with his mixtapes, albums, and live shows earning critical acclaim, amassing over 11 billion streams, garnering multiple GRAMMY Nominations, and #1 singles.

Jack Harlow previously announced the seven-track EP, set for release on November 6 via Atlantic Records.

Tracklist

SIGNORA

TOO SOON (FT. BABYFACE)

SHE GETS ME

610 MAGNOLIA

HOLD BACK

PRESSURE

MOVE ON

Photo Credit: Urban Wyatt



Photo Credit: Urban Wyatt

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