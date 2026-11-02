Jack Harlow Announced New EP SWEET ACTION II Set for November 6 Release

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Jack Harlow today announces a new EP titled Sweet Action II set for release this Friday, November 6th via Atlantic Records.

Arriving six years after the original Sweet Action EP, Sweet Action II revisits the playful spirit of its predecessor with a more evolved perspective. The charm remains, but six years of life and experience bring a more candid, mature take on love, relationships and growing up.

Across its seven tracks, Sweet Action II finds Jack exploring the messy contradictions of modern romance, from new attraction and old attachments to jealousy and commitment. Blending sharp humor, conversational storytelling and vulnerability, the EP captures the tension between wanting love and holding on to freedom.

From his early recordings, Jack Harlow was recognized as leading the way for a new generation in music, with his mixtapes, albums, and live shows earning critical acclaim, amassing over 11 billion streams, garnering multiple GRAMMY Nominations, and #1 singles.

Tracklist

1. SIGNORA

2. TOO SOON (FT. BABYFACE)

3. SHE GETS ME

4. 610 MAGNOLIA

5. HOLD BACK

6. PRESSURE

7. MOVE ON

Photo Credit: Urban Wyatt



Photo Credit: Urban Wyatt

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