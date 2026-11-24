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New York-based jazz vocalist and arranger Jaana Narsipur will release 'COLD SNAP,' the first of two singles for the winter holidays, on November 27, 2026.

Narsipur moves effortlessly from classic standards to soul to modern pop. Her 2026 album, THE RE-COLLECTION, was #1 for four weeks on the Roots Music Report chart, spending twelve weeks in the Top 5. All About Jazz said, 'Narsipur offers playful scatting, beautifully sustained emotional tension, and vocals that bloom organically, creating a hypnotic atmosphere.' JW Vibe asserted, 'Her voice is the confident, unifying force, adjusting her phrasing and tone to uncover intricacies that might otherwise go unnoticed.'

On November 27th, Narsipur will release 'COLD SNAP,' composed by Mark Hayes, a well-known composer and arranger of children's choral music. The song is a light-hearted depiction of what happens when Jack Frost comes nipping at your nose. 'COLD SNAP' features pianist and co-arranger Nicki Adams, bassist Michael O'Brien, and drummer Joe Abba.

Narsipur, who is also a children's choral conductor and music teacher, loves the song for its lighthearted and playful lyrics. Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald's holiday tune 'Good Morning Blues,' which Narsipur has performed several times, she envisioned 'COLD SNAP' as a swinging jazz tune. Along with co-arranger, pianist Adams, she created an arrangement that musically quotes the groove from Charles Mingus' 'Better Get It in Your Soul.'

A vocalist known for her inventive arrangements, Narsipur's rendition of this little known paeon to winter is a swinging and bluesy jazz number that incorporates the warmth and playfulness of the original.

Her second single from her Winter collection, 'MOONLIGHT SLEIGHRIDE,' is set for release December 18.

Streaming is available via SoundCloud.

For more information, visit Jaananarsipur.com.







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