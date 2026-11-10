JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL, JURASSIC DRAG Sell Out Palm Springs Pride Performances

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The Palm Springs Cultural Center hosted a Friday night double-show of JURASSIC DRAG on November 6 and John Cameron Mitchell's worldwide HEDWIG 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR on Saturday, November 7. The artists stayed at the Dunes Hotel Palm Springs. All three performances across the two nights were sold out.

John Cameron Mitchell, writer, director, and Tony Award-winning star, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his award-winning rock movie musical 'HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH' by gifting the audience hats as a nod to his tour, Palm Springs Pride, and the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The event included a 4K screening of the film, followed by a live Q&A and a special mini-acoustic performance with Mitchell and guitarist Nicholas Perez. The event was produced by ThisMyShow Presents and presented by Chris Isaacson Presents in association with Palm Springs Cultural Center as part of a Radiant Works Program of Upright Cabaret, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

JURASSIC DRAG starred Coco Peru, Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, and Varla Jean Merman, and was hosted by stand-up comedian Roz Hernandez. The production is described as one-part musical spectacular, one-part old-fashioned variety show. It was presented by Chris Isaacson Presents in association with Palm Springs Cultural Center as part of a Radiant Works Program of Upright Cabaret, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

'It was a symbolic weekend of partnership, talent, and achievement, working with Jurassic Drag, John Cameron Mitchell (HEDWIG), Palm Springs Cultural Center, and The Dunes Hotel to come together to celebrate and honor Palm Springs Pride 2026,' shared producer/presenter Chris Isaacson. Both shows served as official Palm Springs Pride Events.

About John Cameron Mitchell

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, How to Talk to Girls at Parties) starred in Larry Kramer's The Destiny of Me and directed Tennessee Williams' Kingdom of Earth Off-Broadway with Cynthia Nixon and Peter Sarsgaard. He directed the films Shortbus (2006), Rabbit Hole (2010) and How to Talk to Girls at Parties, the latter two starring Nicole Kidman. Recent TV roles include Hulu's Shrill, HBO's Girls and Vinyl, CBS's The Good Fight, and Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle. He stars in, co-wrote, and directed the musical podcast series Anthem: Homunculus featuring Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close, Patti LuPone and more on Luminary.

About ThisMyShow Presents

ThisMyShow Presents is a growing global live event and touring company based in New York City founded by award-winning producer Jeremy Wein. ThisMyShow Presents has produced shows for Emmy winners Kevin McDonald ('The Kids in the Hall') and Jordan Temple, Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Oscar nominee Jena Friedman, Abbi Crutchfield, Rob Haze, Dave Hill, Yassir Lester, MC Chris, Eddie Pepitone, and Giulia Rozzi. Prior tours have included Sandwiches of History: Live! and 25 Years of Mission Hill with Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein.

About The Dunes Palm Springs Hotel

The Dunes Palm Springs is a Palm Springs landmark originally built in the 1960s and revived for a new generation. The property centers on a pool framed by towering palms. It is a recipient of Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Award.

About The Palm Springs Cultural Center

The Palm Springs Cultural Center incubates, produces, and encourages arts and cultural programs. Its programs include film festivals, farmers' markets, live performances, art installations, and lecture series.

About Mariners Companies, Inc.

Mariners Companies is a Newport Beach, California-based investment and hospitality group specializing in owning and developing distinctive hotels, resorts, and RV communities.

About Chris Isaacson Presents

Chris Isaacson Presents is a West Hollywood production company led by producer Christopher Isaacson, with more than 1,500 produced events across two decades. Recent work includes the TEILZ music video 'Potion,' shot at the Van Dyke estate in Malibu and covered by People, and Dick Van Dyke's 100th Birthday Celebration featuring Jon Batiste, which People also covered. The company has received three Proclamations from the City of West Hollywood and produced the documentary Studio One Forever, now streaming on Apple TV, Amazon and Netflix.

Photo Credit: David Crotty









Photo Credit: David Crotty

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