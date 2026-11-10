JIMMY EAT WORLD and THE FORMAT Celebrate BLEED AMERICAN and DOG PROBLEMS Anniversaries at Hollywood Bowl

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Jimmy Eat World and The Format brought together two decades of musical history for a landmark night at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, November 7. These two Arizona-born bands shared the stage for a special evening honoring two defining records: the 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's acclaimed album Bleed American and the 20th anniversary of The Format's beloved sophomore album Dog Problems. L.A. natives The Linda Lindas also performed on the bill.

The pairing marked the first time the bands performed together at the Hollywood Bowl and was one of only two full-album performances scheduled for The Format this year. Bringing the two Arizona bands together with The Linda Lindas on one stage made for a particularly meaningful moment of unity between the three bands and their fans. It was a celebration of their lasting musical legacies and a display of the next generation carrying that spirit forward.

The show was previously announced by BroadwayWorld: JIMMY EAT WORLD, THE FORMAT to Headline Hollywood Bowl Concert.

Jimmy Eat World's Bleed American Set

Jimmy Eat World kicked off their Hollywood Bowl performance with four tracks from the pre-Bleed American era before launching into a full-album performance of their 2001 record, Bleed American. The packed Hollywood Bowl erupted upon the opening notes of the album's driving title track, with thousands of fans singing along to every word. The band ripped through the record in its entirety, including 'A Praise Chorus,' featuring special guest, longtime friend, and early and enduring champion of the band, Mark Hoppus of blink-182.

Famously known on this tour simply as 'Track 3,' 'The Middle' followed, along with an acoustic rendition of 'Your House,' 'Sweetness,' and 'Hear You Me.' The album's second half continued with 'If You Don't, Don't,' 'Get It Faster,' 'Cautioners,' and 'The Authority Song.' The band completed the album with 'My Sundown.'

Following the album performance, Jimmy Eat World transitioned into a post-Bleed American set featuring fan favorites and rarities from across their catalogue.

The performance marked another milestone for the band, taking the stage before a massive crowd at the Hollywood Bowl, nearly doubling the audience of their previous record-setting headlining performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 9, which drew approximately over 9,500 fans. The show also served as the opening night of the band's 25th anniversary tour, with tickets selling out within minutes.

Aside from the Hollywood Bowl performance, the band's 25th Anniversary Bleed American Tour has brought the celebration to cities across America and the United Kingdom, including sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado; two performances at Sandy Amphitheater in Sandy City, Utah; The Piece Hall in Halifax, England; and Cardiff Castle in Wales.

There are still a few dates remaining on the BA25 30+ date tour, including Nov. 12 in Nashville at The Trust and Nov. 14 in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The tour then wraps up in Orlando, Florida, the following day, Nov. 15 with the fifth and final Vans Warped Tour stop in 25 years. Visit jimmyeatworld.com for tickets.

The Format's Dog Problems Set

The Format delivered a set packed with fan favorites to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Dog Problems from front to back. The night commenced with the Dog Problems intro track 'Matches,' as the band treated fans to unique renditions of a handful of the album tracks, complete with a strings and horns section. The addition of these instruments created a celebratory atmosphere, and shined on songs such as the often requested 'Snails,' a ballad that is a marker of the album, along with the title track 'Dog Problems.' Andrew Dost, a former bandmate of Nate Ruess' previous band fun., also joined the band for this performance.

The band ended the album portion of the set and launched into a new song, 'Holy Roller,' off their newest album Boycott Heaven that came out this past year and featured a crowd sing-along. After that, the band performed a Neil Diamond cover, 'I Am...I Said,' a nostalgic track for lead singer Nate Ruess that details the feelings associated with California as a home base. The band rounded out their set with 'The First Single,' a fan favorite off the band's first album Interventions and Lullabies.

About Jimmy Eat World

Jimmy Eat World, one of the most successful and enduring alternative-rock bands of their generation, celebrate a landmark moment in 2026: the 25th anniversary of their album Bleed American. The record launched the Mesa, Arizona, quartet into global recognition and helped define the sound of 2000's alternative rock and the wave of emotionally driven, melodic guitar music that followed.

Originally released July 24, 2001, via DreamWorks Records, Bleed American produced a run of enduring hits: the title track 'Bleed American,' 'Sweetness,' 'A Praise Chorus,' and 'The Middle.' That last one hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 during a 33-week run, earned RIAA platinum status, and in 2024 joined Spotify's Billions Club. In 2026, 'The Middle' continued to earn recognition, ranking No. 25 on Rolling Stone's list of the 200 Greatest Rock Songs of the 21st Century So Far and No. 76 on the publication's list of the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time. The RIAA bestowed the album with double-platinum certification on July 24, 2026.

The album's legacy can be felt in a new generation of artists, from pop-rock and mainstream alternative acts to the 2010s emo-revival scene. Bands such as Paramore, The Wonder Years, The Maine, Hot Mulligan, and others have cited Jimmy Eat World's melodic clarity, emotional honesty, and guitar-driven precision as foundational to their own work.

Beyond the studio, Jimmy Eat World has become a mainstay at major festivals around the world, including When We Were Young, Lollapalooza, Coachella, Reading, Leeds, Southside, and Hurricane, and has appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Saturday Night Live. Their contributions to Arizona's music legacy were recognized in 2024 as October 17 was declared Jimmy Eat World Day in Phoenix, AZ. The band's most recent release, the six-song Something(s) Loud EP (2025), continued their run of songwriting.

About The Format

The Format, the indie rock band of Nate Ruess and Sam Means, hails from Mesa, Arizona, and first emerged in the early 2000s with their debut album Interventions + Lullabies (2003), followed by Dog Problems (2006), establishing a sound that balanced melodies, lyricism, and ambitious arrangements.

After nearly two decades away from the studio, The Format made their return earlier this year with Boycott Heaven, their first studio album in nearly 20 years. Produced by Brendan O'Brien, who also contributed bass, with Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple) on drums, the record reconnects Ruess and Means with the alternative rock, grunge, and power-pop records that first inspired them as teenagers in Arizona, while embracing a fresh creative direction.

Alongside their return to the stage, Ruess and Means launched Saturdays In The Park, an ongoing series of free, all-ages community gatherings in cities along the band's tour. Featuring intimate acoustic performances and partnerships with local organizations, the initiative creates opportunities for fans to connect, discover community resources, and get involved in causes making a positive impact. Past participants have included voter registration organizations, labor and workers' rights groups, and pro-peace organizations. The band has also hosted food drives at select stops on their Boycott Heaven tour, collecting thousands of pounds of food and raising tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations.

The band will close out 2026 with a series of intimate unplugged performances across the country, including two hometown shows at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona, on December 10 and 11. The dates follow their recent headline performance at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

About The Linda Lindas

The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after. Sisters Mila de la Garza and Lucia de la Garza, cousin Eloise Wong, and family friend Bela Salazar developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats, and went on to open for Bikini Kill and Alice Bag as well as Green Day, Paramore, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and others. In 2021 the group went viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song 'Racist, Sexist, Boy.'

Their debut album, Growing Up, was released in 2022, with The New York Times calling it 'a combination of wholesome and fierce' and Pitchfork hailing it as 'the most heartwarming record of the year.' Its follow up, 2024's No Obligation, was also praised by critics, with Rolling Stone calling it 'an inspiring example of rock & roll spirit' filled with 'bracingly confident songs full of empathetic rage and precocious wisdom.'

Earlier this year they released their new album and first for Reprise/Warner Records, GOTTA GET OUT. After years of building momentum through releases and major tours, the band retreated to Palm Springs and Long Beach to write together in the same room for the first time. More information is available at thelindalindas.com.

Photo Credit: Randall Michelson/Live Nation-Hewitt Silva,









Photo Credit: Randall Michelson/Live Nation-Hewitt Silva,

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