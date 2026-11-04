Iron Maiden and Z2 to Publish SOMEWHERE IN TIME: The Graphic Album for 40th Anniversary

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Z2, the leading publisher of music-driven graphic novels and illustrated books, is collaborating once again with heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN to celebrate the 40th anniversary of SOMEWHERE IN TIME with a new graphic album anthology that dives deep into the menacing science fiction future immortalized in its eight storied tracks. Deluxe editions of the graphic album come packaged with rare 7' vinyl singles of 'Wasted Years' and 'Stranger in a Strange Land.'

Bookending the song-inspired stories within SOMEWHERE IN TIME: The Graphic Album is a prologue and epilogue that delivers what every Maiden fan wants… More EDDIE! Written by award-winner Kelly Sue DeConnick and illustrated by Andy MacDonald, these stories tell the tale of what could have happened in the moments leading up to that iconic album cover that captured the imagination of generations of Maiden fans. The book will be released worldwide on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2027.

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith says, regarding the appeal of the Somewhere In Time incarnation of Eddie: 'Yeah, I mean, it's just a great version of Eddie, my favourite version of Eddie probably. There's a real power there you know, a genuine power and menace. He's very muscular isn't he? He looks like he's been working out. Like I say, it complements the music, which is fantastic.'

Diving deep into the eight time-spanning sci-fi stories is a lineup of creators from comics and film, including: Steve Niles, Goran Parlov, Benjamin Raab, Deric Hughes, Matt Haley, Dan Hernandez, Adam Markiewicz, David Dastmalchian, Stan Yak, Corin Hardy, Montos, Stefano Cardoselli, John Reppion, Leah Moore, Vincent Locke, Henry Sansom, and Davide Frabbi. Kicking off the volume is an introduction by comic legend, and Bruce Dickinson collaborator, Bill Sienkiewicz.

Wrapping up the collection of new stories is an in-depth interview with Iron Maiden guitarist/songwriter Adrian Smith, conducted by Dave Shack of Phantom, looking back at the creative process of writing and recording Somewhere In Time, and the lasting appeal of its songs.

Z2 Editor-in-Chief Rantz Hoseley said this about the impact of the Iron Maiden classic: 'Somewhere in Time dropped my Senior Year, and like many other writers and artists, everything about that album… the songs, the art, that powerful incarnation of Eddie… evoked a million possible stories. It's such an honor to bring this creative team together to explore these worlds!'

Editions and Covers

Deluxe and Platinum editions come housed in a metallic Time Machine slipcase, with a DieCut 'Green Acetate' targeting lens with cover art by Blake Armstrong. A Tony Harris cover is exclusively available in retail, with a cover by Jay Geldhof available via EMP and a Dan Mumford cover available via Rarewaves. The Deluxe and Platinum editions come with art prints of all four covers, and the Platinum edition comes with four exclusive framed 'Eddie' Somewhere in Time cards by artist Davide Fabbri and a bookplate signed by Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith.

Pre-Order

Pre-order the graphic album at https://z2comics.com/somewhereintime (USA) and https://eu.z2comics.com/somewhereintime (Europe/UK).

About Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden were founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and have grown to become one of the world's most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award, a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award and in 2026 were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They have also joined the likes of the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd with their very own Royal Mail stamp set, as well as a special commemorative coin-set from the Royal Mint. Their beer, Trooper, is now in its thirteenth year and has sold in excess of 50 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries including local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Sweden and Czech Republic.

2025 marked the band's official 50th anniversary and the start of a two-year world tour entitled Run For Your Lives. There has also been a range of events and products including their first ever official hardcover visual history book, Infinite Dreams in 2025, and the widely acclaimed worldwide cinema release of the documentary film about the band, Burning Ambition, in 2026.

As part of their ongoing world tour, Iron Maiden played a very special show in Knebworth, UK, in July 2026 named EddFest – a two day event which featured a host of artists playing and the unique debut of the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience. The tour's second leg continues until the end of 2026 through North, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. A newly announced third and final leg in North America will take place in spring 2027.

About Z2

Recently dubbed the 'Hottest brand in music' by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Ingram/Two Rivers, multiple Eisner and Ringo-nominations, Z2 has produced 75+ unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with Iron Maiden, Pearl Jam, Gorillaz, Blondie, Elvis Presley, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Primus, The Blues Brothers, Pantera, Tori Amos, Last Podcast On The Left, The Vans Warped Tour, Type O Negative, Emily Hampshire, Balmain Paris, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Jason Derulo, The Grateful Dead, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Beethoven, RZA, Mötley Crüe, Vince Staples, Cheech & Chong, The Doors, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, All Time Low, Ivan Moody, Kool Keith, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, RZA, Alter Bridge, Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, John Lee Hooker, and Charlie 'Bird' Parker. For more information visit Z2comics.com, and follow on Instagram and Twitter.

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