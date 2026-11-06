Interview: VAYONN Want to Be More Than Just Cute Faces; They're Ready to Make a Difference

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Sitting down with the members of VAYONN for one of their first-ever Western video interviews felt like a breath of fresh air. The group, just freshly debuted this past summer, has a youthful and bright air about them, which was apparent from the moment they made their first introductions.

While they made their debut with a distinctly cute concept, members Sen, Masato, Ayang, Jinyu, Teru, and Mano want people to know that they're more than just pretty faces. They want to make a difference in K-pop, noting that they're here to usher in a new wave for the genre, and unlock all of the possibilities the industry has to offer.

I talked with the group all about their youthful concept, contributing lyrics to their debut album, working with Kim Jae-Joong, their past experiences on survival shows like Boys II Planet and Starlight Boys, and much more. Find out what they had to say in our exclusive interview!

First of all, I wanted to say congratulations on your debut! Now that it has been a few months since your debut, how does it feel to finally experience life as idols?

Masato: Life as an idol is similar to how I imagined it to be before our debut. But it's been about three or four months now since our debut and there are times when something new appears and it's something that we just have to get used to that we didn't expect before when we were just trainees. The biggest difference is that now there are different areas that we need to focus on. When you're training, you focus on just preparing for your debut, but now we have room to focus on other parts of our career

The title of your debut EP, "Youth Today," focuses on the idea that everyone experiences youth differently. Can you talk a little bit about that message and how the concept of youth is represented in VAYONN?

Sen: Youth is different for everyone and it involves all the difficult and hard moments as well as all the good, happy moments, that you can't relive again. But when you think back, they're all very special moments. Because youth is fleeting, we hope that when people watch us perform or listen to our music, it brings back those memories that you forgot about for a bit as you live your life. That's kind of the identity and the role that VAYONN want to play in people's lives is to just remind you of those special moments.

The title track, “MUAH!” has a very bright and fun sound, which I think is a little bit more rare in k-pop nowadays. Can you talk about the song’s concept and why you think it was the best debut song for the group?

Jinyu: First of all, this song’s style matches very well with our group. The lyrics and the concept for “MUAH!” are cute but it’s also about having the right attitude to face life and other challenges. We want to bring a lot of happiness to our listeners and for everyone who loves us.

The closing track, "Where My Youth Lives," features lyrics that were written by the members. What was that writing process like, and what personal experiences or emotions did you bring into the song?

Mano: Personally, I have written many of the lyrics and, for me, the song itself’s mood brings a hopeful message. I have thought about the good and bad memories when I’m writing the lyrics. I know that this is just the beginning and there will be many more opportunities to come, so I’m just learning as I’m writing the songs and growing.

Your pre-release single, "WATTA DAY," celebrates individuality and finding your own path. What do you think is something that makes VAYONN a unique group that sets you apart from other k-pop groups?

Jinyu: We are a group that is made up of people from three different countries, so I think that’s a little bit unique in K-pop. Also, we are so handsome and cute!

Do you have any particularly memorable moments from your debut era that stand out to you?

Teru: When we were on music shows, we pre-recorded our performance, and in the studio, there were a lot of fans cheering us on with very loud voices. They remembered all of the fan chants. So personally, when I was performing and pre-recording the performance, I took out my in-ear and just listened to the fans’ voices and enjoyed that moment. I thought about how we're creating the stage together with the fans. I can't wait until I get to do that again when we make our comeback.

I know a lot of you were previously on survival shows before debuting in VAYONN. What’s something that you took away from that experience that you now carry with you as an idol?

Sen: Through the survival shows, I learned a lot and matured as an artist, because you get to experience going on stage from practicing to competing with other trainees. Through that experience I also gained fans, which to this day is unbelievable. It just makes me so happy that from that experience, those fans still support me to this day.

When people think survival shows, they think, “Oh, it must be so difficult. You must go through a lot of difficult times.” But for me, it was like one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming an artist. You get to experience the stuff that you wouldn't normally be able to experience just as trainees in a practice room. Even just waking up together and going to practice very early and then filming content and performance clips. So overall, for me, it remains as a very fun, happy memory.

You are produced by Kim Jae-Joong, who of course has had a long and influential career in the K-pop industry. What has it been like having him as a mentor, and is there any advice that he gave you that stuck with you?

Mano: This wasn’t advice for me, but for Sen. Sen was worried that his fans don't like him with his muscles. [Kim Jae-Joong] was like, “Oh, that's only just one fan. Several fans would like you with muscles. We don’t need to follow just one fan that is giving negative messages.” I think that was really good advice for all of us.

Your music is intended to connect with people across different cultures and generations. What do you hope international fans take away from listening to your music?

Teru: Music is a universal language. When it comes to communicating without music, there's a barrier in terms of how much you can interact with all the international fans. But the good thing is with music, you get to feel the same emotions and be united as one. So for example, when you're listening to “MUAH!” no matter what language or where you come from, you kind of feel that youthful vibe and can enjoy those cute little special moments. Just being able to see that connection between all international fans makes us truly happy.

Since your journey is just beginning, what are some goals you have as a group or things that you want to accomplish?

Sen: Over time, we'll have more music and more performances. So someday, we want to go on tour and have concerts around the world.

Are there any specific concepts or musical styles that you want to try in the future?

Mano: I'm actually a real hip-hop boy. So I really want to try hip-hop.

Teru: I want to try doing some covers that bring out our very cute concept. In Japan, Kawaii is trending and I want to try that.

Masato: Of course we all want to try different genres and show new sides of ourselves, that's a given. But, I want to talk about something deeper in terms of creating a new wave for K-pop. K-pop has been doing really well globally, and I feel like there's unlimited possibilities when it comes to K-pop. With other artists, we want to unlock that potential of K-pop. We want to showcase lots of new songs and use all of our brain power to take it to the next step. We hope that you can feel and that ambition through our activities and performances.

For new fans who may be just learning about you, what’s something you want them to know about VAYONN?

Jinyu: For our new VENAs, or for the people who will fall in love with us, I want to say, we are not only cute and handsome. We also have our own unique attitude and we have big goals for making a big difference.

Ayang: First of all, we're so grateful for our fans and right now, we're really showcasing and bringing out our cute side. But someday we want to try something cool and also very sexy. So, please look forward to it because we have a lot in store for you guys.

About VAYONN

VAYONN is iNKODE’s six-member rookie boy group, united by a shared vision to amplify the voice of youth and forge their own story through music. VAYONN presents a unique perspective on youth—one that not only evokes nostalgia, but also reflects the diverse realities and aspirations that shape each individual's journey. Through their music, the group aims to convey that every day is a part of youth, and that each moment, no matter how ordinary, holds its own special meaning.

As they embark on their journey, VAYONN aspires to become a group that brings comfort, warmth, and joy to their audience—like welcome shade on a scorching summer day or a beam of sunlight in the depths of winter. A presence that makes people smile simply by thinking of them.

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