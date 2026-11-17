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Martha Reeves is 85 years young and she is proving that chasing your dreams can happen at any age. The Motown legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is well known for leading the 1960s girl group, Martha and the Vandellas that has thrilled listeners with hit songs that include "Dancing in the Street," "Heat Wave," "Jimmy Mack," and "Nowhere to Run." As a solo artist she sang three songs on the “Willie Dynamite Soundtrack” and released six solo albums. We had the chance to chat with Martha to let our readers know all about her newest projects.

Martha just released Searching, her first new album in 22 years, and she is finding success with a whole new generation of music fans. The album is available on purple limited edition vinyl, regular vinyl, CDs and all digital platforms. Her Remix of "To Know You Is to Love You" has climbed to the top 5 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Dance Chart, and she just teamed up with The B-52s' frontman Fred Schneider for a wildly fun new dance collaboration “I Got It Bad”. She has recently been on the Jennifer Hudson Show and was featured in Rolling Stone.

Martha’s energy is impressive as she is embarking on new musical adventures. We asked her how it feels to be 85 years old. She stated, “I’m happy to be able to call that number out!”

Martha commented about her new album, Searching. “The album is a collaboration of many wonderful minds. I’m very proud of it.” The album has terrific tracks that include “To Know You Is To Love You,” “The Golden Hour,” and “Thank You Jesus.”

Martha also shared with us a piece of advice for people hoping to succeed in the music industry. “You have to stick with it, trust in God and know he’s the giver of gifts. I’m a good messenger and people have helped me along the way.” She told us that “Dancing in the Street” was given to her by Marvin Gaye. Martha commented, “Miracles have happened all my life. I’m proud to be one of the Motown greats!”

Martha told us a little bit about her future plans. “There are a lot of things coming up but I’m keeping them quiet for now. There are so many opportunities that are happening because of my new album. The things I have dreamed about are coming true. I can’t wait for the next adventure.”

You can find out more about Martha Reeves and her projects by visiting The Official Martha Reeves Website - Martha Reeves.

Photo Credit: Bart Mastronardi photography

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